Actor Sushant Singh Rajput always wanted to be a pilot and he even took flying lessons. In a recent interview, Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty claimed that the late actor felt claustrophobic in a flight. She claimed that during his Europe trip, Sushant popped a pill 'Modafinil' before their flight to overcome claustrophobia. Reacting to this interview, Sushant's ex-girlfriend and actor Ankita Lokhande rubbished the claim of Rhea Chakraborty that the late actor had claustrophobia.

Ankita Lokhande, who dated Sushant for six years, took to Twitter to share an old of SSR flying Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator, which he had purchased in 2018. Ankita captioned the video: "Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you."

Ankita's post comes as a slap on the claims made by the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who said that Sushant had claustrophobia during their flight.

Watch the video of Sushant flying an airplane stimulator here:

Is this #claustrophobia?

You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you 😊 pic.twitter.com/5gc2sgyaEK — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 27, 2020

Rhea told India Today, “When we were leaving for Europe he said that he felt claustrophobic on a flight. He took medicine, Modafinil, without any prescription. When we reached Paris, he didn’t leave his room for three days. Before the trip, he said he was very happy. He told me that he is very excited for the trip as he will show me his true side during this trip. He will walk on the streets and have fun with me which he couldn’t do in India. We were really happy. I was wondering what happened.”

She added, “In Switzerland, he was fine. When we reached Italy, we stayed at a Gothic hotel, which we didn’t know at the time of booking. In our room there was a dome like structure, which I didn’t like. I asked him that we should change our hotel, but he insisted on staying there. He told me that there was something. His health deteriorated there and he started having anxiety attacks. Then he told me that in 2013, he had a depressive episode and he told me that he met a psychiatrist called Haresh Shetty”.

Rhea further said, “He told me that the same doctor advised him to take Modafinil he took on the flight. He told me that he was fine after that. After that now he was feeling more depressed and anxious. Then we cut short the trip and returned”.

In August 2018, Sushant had purchased the Boeing 737 Fixed Base flight simulator which is used to train pilots. The actor was extremely excited about his new purchase and had flaunted the same in an Instagram post, where he had written: “#LovingMyDream 1/150 ! ‘GET A FLYING LICENSE !!’ Buying this beauty (Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator) to start loving/living my first of 150 dreams; to fly..” Sushant had also shared a video where he can be seen trying his hand on the simulator.