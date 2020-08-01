Actor Ankita Lokhande, who fell in love with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and dated him for six years, opened up about the actor and asserted that he cannot commit suicide during the interview with Arnab Goswami. She expressed at her displeasure when she found pictures and videos of Sushant’s mortal remains being circulated on social media. She said that people were sending her the photos and she don’t know how it got leaked. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Uddhav Thackeray Under Pressure From Bollywood Mafia, Alleges Bihar Deputy CM

She said, “I saw the video where they were putting the blanket on Sushant’s body, it was everywhere. People were sending me, don’t know how it leaked, but it did leak. For 2-3 days I couldn’t watch, but how so many things got viral? I wanted to see what was in it, some green cloth is hanging and he is lying. It’s the saddest thing to happen. Someone’s dead body photos were going viral. What to say? Don’t know who has been done. It’s very painful for his family, for people who loved him. Sure someone who was inside did it. I had photos in 10 minutes, when the news was going on TV, I realy don’t know what to say.” Also Read - Subramanian Swamy Asks Forensic Department if Sushant Singh Rajput Was ‘Poisoned Before Sham Hanging’, Writes ‘Why Viscera Report Not Sent Yet’

Also Read - Gunshots Heard Near Kangana Ranaut's Home in Manali, Actor Says 'This Is How Sushant Must Have Been Frightened'

She further said, “He was a good boy, sweet boy, who used to love his mother, who used to keep everyone around him happy. And he might have done a lot for people, so people supporting him is his karma. We are fighting for him. Wherever he is, he is happy. His family had the biggest pain, we can’t understand what they might have gone through. I believe we will get justice.”

Speaking about blind items written against him to Me Too allegations, she revealed, “Very badly. Sushant was very sensitive, he was very emotional about his career and everything. He used to be very concerned on what people were saying about our relationship, and what people would write would matter to him.”

Revealing about change in behaviour in last 1 year in Sushant, she added, “As an outsider what I could see was that, when we step out there are paparazzi that clicks us, in this whole one year, Sushant was not that visible, what he used to be before. He used to be at every party. You can see his smile everywhere. I could see this cutoff. We couldn’t see his photos. There was a kind of emptiness Maye he couldn’t express himself. I couldn’t reach him. I couldn’t ask it to the family. But there was something.”

She also finds it strange why Sushant changed his number and how he was not in contact with his father and sister. She asserted, “Why was he changing his number? Nobody knows that. But I am sure there is someone out there who knows the truth about why he was changing his number? I don’t know when Rhea came into his life, I think it is one year of the relationship. This was the phase where he was not with the family. I used to think, ‘How can Sushant do something like this? It’s very weird because Sushant was not such a person who’d keep changing his numbers or doesn’t talk to his sisters or father? And no one has his number, it’s strange.”

Recalling an incident, she said that his sister Rani wanted to take her with him as he had dengue but then he changed his decision out of ‘pressure’. Ankita said, “Earlier he said yes, and then suddenly somebody came to call him, he went and came back and changed his decision. So Rani di was worried is there anyone who is influencing him because Sushant was not somebody who will listen to anybody. He always took his own decisions. And what I realised after talking to them was that the distance between them kept growing.”

She also hit out the theory of depression. “Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy. Sushant was like a child, who would be happy seeing food. He loved chocolates and gulab jamun. He used to always say if nothing works, ‘I will make short films and I will be happy. have never seen a boy who writes down his own dreams. He had a diary, where we penned every dream that he wishes to achieve in the next five years. And exactly after those many years, he had achieved everything as planned”, she exclaimed.

She added, “I and Sushant have faced worse situations in life. I don’t know what position he was in, but after a certain time, I tried to understand how you can just pass off his death as a suicide in just 15 minutes?”

Meanwhile, Bihar Police is investigating the case after the actor’s father lodged FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and accused her of ‘abetment of suicide’ and fraud.