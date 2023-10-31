Home

Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande Says Sushant Singh Rajput Was Being Fed to Break up With Her: “Jab Aap Upar Chadh Rahe Hote Ho…”

Ankita Lokhande Says Sushant Singh Rajput Was Being Fed to Break up With Her: “Jab Aap Upar Chadh Rahe Hote Ho…”

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput dated for a long time before parting ways. During an episode of Bigg Boss 17, the actor says her breakup was 'abrupt' and she never got any closure.

Ankita Lokhande on breaking up with Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi: Ankita Lokhande is one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 17. The actor has entered the show with her husband Vicky Jain and the two are raising all eyebrows with their relationship which a part of the audience thinks is ‘toxic’. However, this is not about their marriage. This is about Ankita’s past relationship with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and how that impacted her life and choices.

Trending Now

During one of the episodes, Ankita confided in her fellow housemate Munawar Faruqui who was asking her about breaking up with Sushant. She revealed that it just happened overnight and she never got to know about any reason behind it. Ankita said it just happened in a whiff and she also didn’t try to stop him. When Munawar asked ‘was there any major reason, “No, there was no reason. I was blank. Ek raat mein cheezein palti meri life mein (Things just changed overnight).”

You may like to read

She hinted that Sushant was being fed by others to end the relationship. Ankita said he was becoming popular and when a person starts getting more success, people start advising them. “Jab aap upar chad rahe hote ho na career mein, aapko 10 log aur kaan bharte hain. Jo bhi ho raha hoga, mujhe nahi pata us time. Theek hai, maine kabhi roka bhi nahi (People try to influence you once you start climbing the stairs of success. That’s probably what was happening in his case. I don’t know much but it’s fine, even I didn’t stop him then),” she told Munawar.

Ankita and Sushant dated for over 15 years before calling it quits in 2016. In June 2020, the latter was found dead at his apartment in Bandra. Ankita was seen totally devastated during the time as the world mourned the death of the talented actor.

Meanwhile, the tension between Ankita and Vicky is visible to the audience as well as to their fellow housemates. During the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan also schooled Vicky for disrespecting Ankita and being casual with their marriage. Your thoughts on Ankita’s statements about Sushant?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.