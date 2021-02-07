TV and Bollywood actor Ankita Lokhande has made the country’s heartbeat faster as she grooved on Dhak Dhak Karne Laga song from the 1992 film Beta. Ankita looked sizzling hot in a famous plain yellow chiffon saree and recreated Madhuri Dixit’s look from the original song. Ankita looked hot and sexy while showing some dance moves and latke-jhatke in her house. She lit her house with lights and candles and roam all over her house to dance like Madhuri. We bet, you will love the video. Dhak Dhak will always remain one of the most sensuous Bollywood songs one has ever seen. Also Read - Malaika Arora Stuns in a Tiny Blouse-Skirt Set for Arpita Mehta, Fans Call Her 'Burning Hot'

Pavitra Rishta star is one of the most active celebs on social media where she keeps her fans updated of what is going on in her life. The video has excited her fans and friends from the industry. Vandana Sajnani wrote: "Smoking hot anku 😘😘😘😍😍 love u , miss u ❤️❤️❤️ @lokhandeankita". Nisha Rawal commented: "Love this ♥️", Kashmere Shah said, "Wowwwwwwww omg so good".

While sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote: "#Thought An artist will always be an artist whether they perform on small or big screen .. OR An Instagram reel 😜🎞 @madhuridixitnene forever fan of urs Ma'am ❤️ #ankitalokhande #madhuridixit #dancingqueen #dhakdhakgirl #sareeissexy".

Watch Ankita Lokhande’s steamy dance on Dhak Dhak in a yellow saree:

Two days ago, Ankita Lokhande shared another video where she grooved to Titli song from Chennai Express. She captioed the post as, “Just when the caterpillar thought her life was over , she began to fly 🦋 #reelsinstagram #titli #ankitalokhande #love”.

Earlier, Ankita had been making headlines surrounding the death case of her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. She had supported his family, sisters to fight for him.

Watch this space for more updates.