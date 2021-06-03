Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande has decided to take a break from social media. Yes, she took to Instagram sharing the news with her fans. This has come just a few days ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary which is on June 14. Also Read - Sana Khan Trolled For Wearing Hijab: 'Itna Padai Likhai Ka Kya Fayda'

Ankita took to social media announcing that she is taking a break from social media. "It's not a goodbye, it's a see you later," she wrote While the decision left her fans shocked, some of her fans were also left in a dilemma about this sudden break. However, one of the social media users attacked Ankita for her decision and wrote, "Ankita knows that SSR death anniversary is round the corner, bahut publicity pa liya SSR ke naame pe! So let's go underground and come back later. #hypocrite @lokhandeankita."

On June 1, Ankita had also posted a story on her social media account and wrote ‘June’ with a broken heart emoji. Recently, Ankita also celebrated 12 years of Pavitra Rishta in which her character as Archana was widely loved and became a household name. The show also featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput opposite Ankita. On this occasion, Ankita held a live session on social media and interacted with her fans. She also got emotional while talking about the show and Sushant and said, “Uske bina sab adhura hai. Archana ka bas vahi Manav tha...”

Ankita had dated Sushant during the show and many years after the show as well. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year. His sudden demise not only left family and fans shocked.