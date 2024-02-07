Home

Ankita Lokhande, in her first interview after Bigg Boss 17, talks about Munawar Faruqui winning the season and how his mother-in-law made a negative image for the family.

Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande feels that her family was portrayed in a negative light during her journey inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. The actor is now out of the show and is enjoying every moment with her family. In her latest interview after losing the trophy to Munawar Faruqui, Ankita talked about everything that conspired between her and her husband Vicky Jain on the show, and how the behaviour of her mother-in-law added fuel to the fire.

The Pavitra Rishta star spoke to Indian Express and maintained that none of them discuss Bigg Boss 17 in their family now and they are back to being a happy family. She talked about her mother-in-law and mentioned that she is an emotional woman and couldn’t see her son crying in the show. Ankita called Vicky’s mom’s behaviour and insults an emotional outburst. She said she is now here to protect her family and she will not let anyone spread negativity about her relationships anymore.

Ankita Lokhande says her mother-in-law is like her

She said she understood where her mother-in-law was coming from and she had nothing bad in her heart and mind. Ankita explained, “To date, people have made their assumptions, they have said what they had to, I am not going to stop them since whatever happened that time was in front of everyone. It is a family matter for me, if certain things were told to me, I know her intention was not that. I have stayed with these people, I know how much they love me, but on Bigg Boss, mumma got a little emotional.”

The actor acknowledged that her mother-in-law is a little harsh when she speaks the truth but she doesn’t carry any malice in her heart. Ankita added that her mother-in-law saw Vicky crying in the house and that triggered her emotions. “My mother-in-law is just like me, she will tell you things to your face, but her intentions were not bad. As far as the negative image of the family is concerned, I am here to protect that now. I want to state that I have always been very happy in that house.”

Ankita Lokhande says she is happy with her in-laws

She said she is happy in her family and they have not questioned or discussed what happened inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. “Even today I am very happy, and it will be the same in the future too. There is nothing I can do about what people have to say. She saw Vicky cry for the first time; he is a very strong man, but when she saw that, her heart sank. So maybe that is why she said all those things. But it doesn’t matter, after I came back, we met and there were no questions or discussions, it is all sorted,” she said.

Ankita went on to say that she will not bring up anything to discuss with her mother-in-law now because that would disrespect her. “I cannot disrespect her by bringing that up again, we both have moved on from that,” she concluded.

On the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale, Ankita remained upset and looked disappointed with the loss. However, she now maintained that she was tired of all the preparations and performances and just wanted to get back home. The actor also congratulated Munawar on his win and added that he enjoys a terrific fan following. During the episode, Vicky’s mother asked Ankita to promise she will never participate in a show that ends up ruining the family’s reputation. Your thoughts on her statements now?

