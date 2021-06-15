Mumbai: After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his former girlfriend and actor Ankita Lokhande was the one who supported his family, asked for justice in SSR death case. Ankita went through a lot of pain and it was not so easy for het to let go the memories spent with Sushant Singh Rajput. They both were definitely not in touch with each and even moved on in their respective lives. However, Sushant’s death shook her. Ankita Lokhande openly discussed about her love life and always remembered Sushant as a great human being. A day after celebrating Sushant’s legacy, Ankita took to her Instagram to thank her present boyfriend Vicky Jain. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sea-Facing Bandra Duplex Flat Is Up For Rent at Rs 4 Lakh Per Month, Read Details

In a long post, Ankita Lokhande described, how maturely Vicky handled the situation and stood beside her in her bad times. The long post starts with: Dear vikki, You were there for me when times were tough . You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything , or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head .you were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world."

Ankita Lokhande thanks boyfriend Vicky Jain for treating her like princess. She continued: "I don't need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow. Thank you for always treating me like a princess, for making time for me no matter how busy you get, for making the effort to bond with my family, and for hanging out with me and my friends. These little things mean a lot. These are what endear you to me. We have been through so much together. I cannot believe it sometimes. I love you because you stayed by my side, and you promised that everything will be okay. You kept your promise, and you always came through for me. For that, I will always be grateful to you. It's been a very challenging year, and knowing that I have you by my side made all the difference. I don't know where I'd be without you. I love you more now because of this."

Ankita revealed Vicky made her felt love again after a bad past: “I used to think that I will never find happiness or love again because of all the heartbreaks and disappointments that I experienced in the past. But then I met you, and you made a believer out of me. We fell in love, and we were never the same people again. Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love that inspires me to be a better person.

Hats off to you vikki for all the support u provide.I promise to give you all the happiness u deserve.❤️ It’s important to appreciate your partner for what he is doing for you.

Not every man can handle this situation the way u did 🙏🏻❤️ Thank you for everything ❤️

Respect and love forever”.

For those who don’t know, Vicky Jain was trolled a while back during the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. However, he handled that with an ease.