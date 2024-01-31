Home

Ankita Lokhande to Make a Comeback on Big Screen With Randeep Hooda in ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarka’ – Check Fans’ Reaction

Ankita Lokhande to start a new project

Ankita Lokhande is all set to start a new chapter in her life. Lokhande was among the top 5 contestants who reached the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale. With the show coming to an end on January 28, 2024, Ankita has recently revealed that she will star in the upcoming film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. This will mark Lokhande’s first project after coming out of the Bigg Boss 17 house. The actress shared a teaser of the film, which features Randeep Hooda as Veer Savarkar.

Sharing the teaser, Ankita wrote, “Bringing light to the lost leader from the chapters of history! Starting a new chapter, right after BB17 feels extra special. Grateful to be a part of this project alongside @randeephooda, produced by @anandpandit @zeestudiosofficial Don’t miss out on the date, 22nd March 2024 in your nearby theatres.”

Take a look at the teaser here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

As soon as the actress shared the news, several fans took to comment section and poured in love for her. While one fan wrote, ‘That’s why I always says Ankita don’t need to win a show she is brand she will get lot work,’ another commented, ‘All the best favourite human’.

Randeep Hooda takes the lead role in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. On Tuesday, he posted on social media, announcing that the movie is scheduled for release on March 22. The movie is about freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. Helmed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, the movie features Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial in the film.

The creators describe it as a movie that embarks on a ‘captivating journey, reviving the legendary yet overlooked story of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar – a visionary and a passionate individual. Further, the film is backed by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh and Yogesh Rahar.

Details About Vinayak Damodar Savarkar

Born on May 28, 1883, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was a freedom fighter, an activist and a writer. Savarkar led the Hindu Mahasabha and started to participate in different freedom movements while still a high school student and later went to Fergusson College in Pune. Similar to Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose, Khudiram Bose, Madanlal Dhingra, and numerous others, Veer Savarkar served as an inspirational figure in the fight against the British. However, according to producer Sandeep Singh, many have misunderstood Savarkar over time. As per ANI, the film is set to unveil the truth about him and his endeavours.

