Sushant Singh Rajput left everyone shocked beyond words with his tragic death. His former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande's passionate support towards his family for the justice for SSR is not over yet. She keeps on posting about him and even comments on his sister Shweta Kirti Singh's posts. Now, as per media reports, Ankita will be performing at an award function where she will be giving a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. As per a report in Telly Chakkar, the award show will be telecasted on Zee TV, the channel from where Pavitra Rishta began. Both Ankita and Sushant started their journey from there. It is going to be an emotional moment for Ankita.

As of now, there is no confirmation on the performances Ankita will be giving, however, it will be very heart-touching. Sushant's family and fans all across the globe are fighting for justice.

Ankita Lokhande spoke exclusively to Zee News and opened up about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and why she felt he would never be a victim of any mental illness. "I don't agree with those who are saying he was suffering from depression or was bipolar. These are big words and I cannot associate them to Sushant," said Ankita while speaking to Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor-in-chief, Zee News.

Ankita called Sushant hardworking, enthusiastic and full of life. She stated that work could not be the reason for his suicide. “He had seen so many ups and downs in his life. He waited for three years before ‘Kai Po Che’ happened for him, his film ‘Raabta’ did not work- he didn’t get so affected. He was a successful man, his last few films had worked at the box office, why would work be the reason for his death?” asked Ankita.

Ankita and Sushant were in a six-year-long live-in relationship. The two met on the sets of Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta and started dating soon after. They broke up in 2016, which was also the last time Ankita had met Sushant.