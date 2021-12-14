Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain Are Married: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on December 14. The first pictures of their wedding are out. Ankita as a bride wore a beautiful golden lehenga, while the groom wore a matching golden-white sherwani. Several celebrities from the TV industry attended the wedding ceremony and pre-wedding ceremonies of Ankita and Vicky.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Sangeet: Couple Romantically Dances To ‘Sapna Jahan’ But Their Solo Performances Grab Limelight | Watch

Ankita Lokhande's 'Dulhe Raja' Vicky Jain arrived at his wedding in a vintage car. Their mandap is decked up beautifully with flowers. After having a grand mehendi, ring ceremony, haldi and sangeet, Ankita and Vicky tied the knot to be man-wife today afternoon.

Watch the viral videos of Ankita and Vicky as Bride and Groom:

Vicky Jain made a dashing entry in a off-white vintage car looking dapper in Sherwani. In one of the videos doing the rounds on social media, his mother is seen doing his tilak before he goes to get his duhan. Watch the viral videos:

Congratulations Ankita and Vicky!