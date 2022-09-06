Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Ganesh Chaturthi Pics: Popular TV couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who tied the knot in December last year, moved into their new house a few months ago and recently the duo shared glimpses of their intimate puja that they performed together on Monday(September 5). Both Ankita and Vicky twinned in pink shade traditional wear as they performed Gauri Pujan and Ganpati Puja together for the first time post wedding.Also Read - Can You Spot Ankita Lokhande’s Baby Bump in This Sexy Blue Dress? Vicky Jain Tries to Hide – Check Pics

While Ankita looked lovely in a peach coloured shiny saree that she adorned with heavy jewels, her hubby Vicky looked handsome in a kurta with floral jacket. Their house was beautifully decorated for the special occasion.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Perform Ganpati Puja At New Home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

On the professsional front, Ankita and Vicky recently won the TV show Smart Jodi. The two competed against several popular TV couples including Arjun-Neha Bijlani, Neil-Aishwarya Bhatt and Ankit Tiwari and Pallavi among others.

Ankita and Vicky recently moved in their new home, the couple had hosted an elaborate housewarming for their family and friends.