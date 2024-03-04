Home

Celebrity couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were recently spotted at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's party where they met the winner Manisha. Read along.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Share Vote Of Thanks To Manisha Rani After Winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner: Bigg Boss 17 fame, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain recently congratulated Manisha Rani on winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. During a party organised by Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judge, Farah Khan. The couple congratulated Manisha Rani during the party. It was later when Ankita Lokhande uploaded a video of Manisha on her social media handle to give her good wishes.

Ankita Lokhande Wishes Manisha On Winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram Stories where she was seen posting pictures with Manisha. Along with Ankita Lokhande, her husband Vicky Jain smiled for the camera. The diva penned, “Heartiest congratulations, Manisha Rani for your win. You deserve all the success (sic).” In the video as a sign of gratitude, Manisha gave a kiss on Ankita Lokhande’s cheek. On the other hand, Manisha sarcastically points out at Vicky and tells him that she can’t kiss him which breaks into laughter.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram Story:

Manisha Gets Emotional After Winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Manisha captioned her Instagram post, “DREAMS DO COME TRUE Aaj shabd kam hain aapki tareef mein..Bihar ke chote gaon se aai ek choti se ladki ne bade sapne dekhe!! Aur us sapne ko pura karne ke liye pura hindustan saath aa gaya..

She further wrote, “Sukriya un sab ko jinhone mujhe jhalak ki journey mein itna pyar diya aur trophy bhi mere hath mein dilwai sirf yahi khaungi. (folding hands emoji) Aap ki tareef mein kya kahen (heart emoji) Aap hamari jaan ban gaye. (heart emoji) (sic).”

She concluded by expressing, “I am happy…So happy..m going to sleep like a baby today after a hard day’s work and it’s all because of my FANS = FAMILY (heart emoji) Sooo grateful (sic).”

Take a look at Manisha’s Instagram Post:

After winning the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 season Manisha was awarded a cheque of Rs 30 lakh and her choreographer Ashutosh Pawar was awarded with Rs 10 lakh cheque from the show. Apart from the cash prize, the duo also won a free trip to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi which was sponsored by Liam Findlay, Chief Executive Officer, Miral Destination, and Rashad Al Ghadban, Senior Director of PR and Corporate Communications, Miral Destinations.

On behalf of India.com, we would like to wish Manisha on winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11.

On behalf of India.com, we would like to wish Manisha on winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11.