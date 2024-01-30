Home

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were spotted partying together after Bigg Bos 17 Grand Finale. Fans notice an unusual smile on Ankita's face. See pics.

Bigg Boss 17: The popular Hindi reality show came to an end after Munawar Faruqui lifted the Bigg Boss 17 title. However, a few contestants instantly became the talk of the town. Recently a photo of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain went viral on social media. One unusual thing to notice was Ankita Lokhande’s smile with Vicky Jain, the couple was seen twining in black outfits post-grand finale of Bigg Boss. After her unexpected eviction from the reality show, Ankita was spotted smiling for the camera.

Ankita Lokhande Sits On Vicky Jain and Smile- See Viral Pics

In the viral image, Ankita Lokhande wore a black bodycon dress with minimal makeup, and Vicky was spotted in a black shirt and black pants. The photo also shows Vicky wrapping his arms around his wife and Ankita holding the hands of her husband. The couple were seen striking a pose for the camera. Earlier, on Instagram, Vicky shared the journey of his wife in Bigg Boss 17 and appreciated her presence in the house.

Take a look at Ankita and Vicky’s Viral Party Pics

Last night, party at Vicky Bhaiya’s house. Finally, I saw Ankita’s smiling face. pic.twitter.com/4VAcUlMjjo — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 30, 2024

Vicky wrote, “Ankita, you did the Jains and the Lokhandes’ proud! Be it the way you played the game or the way you did not give up, harr cheez mai you were the best and I’m sure saare tumhare saare fans, friends, sab proud honge tumhare liye (In everything you were the very best and I am sure all your fans, friends, everyone will be proud of you) (sic).”

Take a look at Vicky Jain’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Jain (@realvikasjainn)

Ankita Lokhande’s Journey In Bigg Bos 17

Ankita Lokhande after getting eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 House, the actress walked in disappointment. The diva was mobbed by media houses and fans asking her several questions post-eviction. A video went viral on the internet that showed Ankita not smiling at the paparazzi and ignoring them.

The Pavitra Rishta actress had nothing but a roller coaster ride in Salman Khan’s show. Although she made the headlines for various reasons, Ankita Lokahnde was indeed one of the title contenders in the Bigg Boss 17 House.

The actress shared about her past relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput on multiple occasions. However many Bigg Boss fans slammed her for using her late boyfriend’s name to gain sympathy in the reality show. Ankita Lokhande also made headlines for clashing with her husband. Not once but multiple times Ankita warned Vicky of parting ways once the show was done.

Do you think Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are meant together? Stay tuned for more updates!

