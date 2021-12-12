Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are soon to be Mrs. and Mr.! The popular television couple was seen celebrating pre-wedding festivities, and a series of pictures and videos from mehendi and sangeet celebrations have surfaced online. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain dance their heart out and we cannot miss to share their happy pictures. Ankita took to Instagram to share their dreamy pre-wedding function’s pictures where she is wearing a pastel pink lehenga and Vicky was seen in matching kurta pajama.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Grooves On Dilli Wale Girlfriend During Mehendi Ceremony, Vicky Dances On Dhol Beats

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are giving their fans major couple goals! They are leaving no stone unturned in making their dream wedding a memorable event. Right from Mehendi to Wedding, the couple is keeping up the fun and glam level. Today, at the pre-wedding function which is a Mehendi, both are seen twinning in attire and doing some fun activities along with dance. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Suffers Leg Injury Ahead Of Her Wedding With Vicky Jain | See Pic

Watch viral photos and videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Pre-Wedding Ceremony: Couple Looks Graceful In Maharashtrian Attires

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (Fan Girl ❤✨) (@bidipta_sarkar_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marathi Actress™ (@marathi_actress)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦚 (@naturewithceleb)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (Fan Girl ❤✨) (@bidipta_sarkar_)

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have opted for designer Siddhartha Bansal’s pink and white attire. All the motifs in Ankita’s lehenga are handmade. For the engagement, they will be reportedly wearing a Shantanu & Nikhil outfit. Ankita was seen holding a paint bottle and painting on the canvas with Vicky following her.

We are glad to see Ankita Lokhande enjoying her wedding functions! What do you think?