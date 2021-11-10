Ankita Lokhande – Vicky Jain’s Wedding Preparations: Actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to marry long time boyfriend Vicky Jain. The two are open on social media to share their lovey-dovey pictures and amid their wedding rumours, Ankita confirmed her wedding with Vicky by sharing pre-wedding festivities’ pictures. Ankita recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of a couple of pairs of footwear she obtained. One pair of sliders with the words ‘bride-to-be’ embroidered on it.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Wedding Dates Out: Couple Chooses December Like Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

The package container also had the text ‘Happy Bride’ penned on it. Previously, according to a report, a friend close of Ankita and Vicky informed that they have fixed the date for their wedding. In a bid to keep the affair private, only close friends of the couple have been informed about the ceremony. If a recent report in ETimes is to be believed, Ankita has finalised December 12, 13 and 14 for her wedding festivities. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Shares Mushy Moment With Beau Vicky Jain And It Is Breaking The Internet | See Pic

In another Instagram video, Ankita donned a beautiful red saree and turned Marathi mulgi. We believe her pre-wedding ceremonies have started. Also, the actor re-shared a post where her friends are traveling to Mumbai for the D-Day. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande: I Haven't Done Anything Wrong With Sushant Singh Rajput | Exclusive Interview

Ankita shared a romantic post for Vicky to add fuel to wedding reports

Ankita held hand of Vicky and wrote: ‘EACH OTHER is the best and only thing in life that we have to hold on to ❤️’.

Ankita is an extremely traditional person and wants to perform all the rituals and ceremonies perfectly, therefore, her family has planned it as a full traditional wedding. The couple has been sharing many lovely pictures on Instagram lately. The duo was also seen sharing a kiss during a Diwali party recently.

Well, our eyes are on her Instagram now and we are waiting for a few more updates from the ceremony.