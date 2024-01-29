Home

Ankita Lokhande Walks In Distress After Losing Bigg Boss 17 Winner Title, Gets Mobbed by Media and Fans- Watch

Bollywood actress Ankita Lokhande was recently spotted walking in disappointment after getting eliminated from top 3 finalist of Bigg Boss 17. Post eviction the actress was found stuck in mob surrounded by mead media and fans. Watch video.

Bigg Boss 17: The popular Hindi reality show came to an unexpected twist for the Bollywood diva, Ankita Lokhande. In a recent video, the actress was spotted struggling to reach the vanity van after Bigg Boss 17 fame Munawar Farqui won the title after defeating Abhishek Kumar. In the viral video, Ankita Lokhande didn’t seem to engage with the press for a conversation. After facing a shocking eviction from the reality show.

Ankita Lokhande Walks In Disappointment After Getting Eliminated

The Pavitra Rishta actress was seen walking in distress after he came to know about her elimination. Ankita was seen struggling to reach the vanity van. The actress was guided by her mother, Vandana Lokhande who was also present at the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale set.

The clip showed Ankita besides having bodyguards and security, paparazzi and fans rushed towards Ankita and surrounded her. In the video, Ankita was heard commenting, “Aaramse (Take it easy) (sic).” Ankita Lokhande was the fourth finalist who got eliminated from the reality show.

Watch Ankita Lokhande Struggling To Reach Vanity Van:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Salman Khan Shocked After Ankita Gets Eliminated

The unexpected eviction came as a shock to many Bigg Boss fans. Host of the show Salman Khan stated that he was looking forward Ankita to lifting the trophy. He further added, “I am shocked. I thought you would win the show but I don’t know what happened. The whole team is shocked…Ankita, your journey has been the toughest journey in (history of) Bigg Boss (sic).”

Ankita Lokhande Speaks To Media Says, ‘I Have No Regrets’

After the Pavitra Rishta actress faced her elimination from the top three, Ankita expressed her feelings and stated that she doesn’t regret any single moment of the game that I she might have won or not. Ankita further adds, “ I have my mother here, my whole family waiting outside. So, I have not lost anything. Main TV ki beti hun, yeh meri karam bhoomi hai…maine kaafi ups and downs dekhe par main khushi se jaa rahi (Coming on television is my profession, and it’s like I am their child. This is the land of my work…I have seen many ups and downs and I am happy) (sic).”

Fans Shocked After Ankita Lokhande’s Elimination

Netizens were quick to notice the dull face of the actress, a user wrote, “She is feeling broken now (sic).” Another Instagram user commented, “Ankita tum deserve karti thi (heart emoji) but kya karoge ajkal log usi ka sath dete h jo 2-3 girls ko dokha de (Ankita, you deserve to win but what can you do. Nowadays people support only those who betray 2-3 girls.)(sic).”

