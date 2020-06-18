Actor Vikas Gupta took to Instagram to mourn the demise of his friend Sushant Singh Rajput. The popular reality show star posted a throwback picture of Sushant and Ankita Lokhande along with a few more friends to show just how happy and focussed Sushant had always been. Vikas mentioned Ankita’s presence in the late actor’s life and wrote that she was the driving force behind his happiness. He added that Ankita wouldn’t leave Sushant until he starts smiling again. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ashes Immersed in Ganga at His Hometown Patna, His Father And Sister Bid Tearful Adieu

Describing the free soul that Sushant was, Vikas wrote that he would say no to big films if he didn't like and would leave the top TV shows just like that. The actor went on to talk about the day Sushant had signed PK and Shudh Desi Romance opposite Parineeti Chopra and threw a party at home. A part of Vikas's post on Instagram read, "I want to remember him as this grinning boy who was tension free cause tension Ankita ko dekh kar bhaag jaati thi #ankitalokhande you were the shock Absorber and wouldn't leave him till he has the smile on his face again. #sushantsinghrajput #ankitalokhande #charumehra #poojagor #rajsingharora #niveditabasu sorry some of us have half faces in this one but I just had to put it cause look at him grinning and all of us showing our teeth #balajikebachey #pavitrarishta this is #HaPeace" (sic)

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, Sunday, after hanging himself to a ceiling fan at his Bandra residence. The actor was 34 when he breathed his last. Ankita and other people in Sushant’s friends’ list have been questioned by the police in the suicide case. Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was also summoned by the police in the matter and she recorded her statement earlier today at the Bandra police station.