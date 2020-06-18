Actor Vikas Gupta took to Instagram to mourn the demise of his friend Sushant Singh Rajput. The popular reality show star posted a throwback picture of Sushant and Ankita Lokhande along with a few more friends to show just how happy and focussed Sushant had always been. Vikas mentioned Ankita’s presence in the late actor’s life and wrote that she was the driving force behind his happiness. He added that Ankita wouldn’t leave Sushant until he starts smiling again. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ashes Immersed in Ganga at His Hometown Patna, His Father And Sister Bid Tearful Adieu

Describing the free soul that Sushant was, Vikas wrote that he would say no to big films if he didn’t like and would leave the top TV shows just like that. The actor went on to talk about the day Sushant had signed PK and Shudh Desi Romance opposite Parineeti Chopra and threw a party at home. A part of Vikas’s post on Instagram read, “I want to remember him as this grinning boy who was tension free cause tension Ankita ko dekh kar bhaag jaati thi #ankitalokhande you were the shock Absorber and wouldn’t leave him till he has the smile on his face again. #sushantsinghrajput #ankitalokhande #charumehra #poojagor #rajsingharora #niveditabasu sorry some of us have half faces in this one but I just had to put it cause look at him grinning and all of us showing our teeth #balajikebachey #pavitrarishta this is #HaPeace” (sic) Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Rhea Chakraborty Reaches Bandra Police Station to Record Her Statement

This was the time when I saw him the carefree fun happy lad sushu was . He dint worry about anything. He could leave the number 1 show on Indian television and we could for weeks do nothing and make plans in chai coffee and discuss learning film making plans – I remember him saying No to #Aurangzeb because He was offered the other brothers role and i remember he said how will I say no to Yash Raj but he was able to cause that mad girl in the middle of the picture would say you do what makes you happy we will do when you are sure about things and he would grin like in this picture. we were wishing him getting a film with @parineetichopra cause she was fantastic in #ishaqzaade and my narrating him the story of a show that became so huge to him getting #kaipoche and him telling me the story of how he signed PK like lost count types and then signing the film with #parineetichopra #shudhdesiromance and Ankita calling friends home. What remains are memories. I want to remember him as this grinning boy who was tension free cause tension Ankita ko dekh kar bhaag jaati thi #ankitalokhande you were the shock Absorber and wouldn’t leave him till he has the smile on his face again. #sushantsinghrajput #ankitalokhande #charumehra #poojagor #rajsingharora #niveditabasu sorry some of us have half faces in this one but I just had to put it cause look at him grinning and all of us showing our teeth #balajikebachey #pavitrarishta this is #HaPeace

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, Sunday, after hanging himself to a ceiling fan at his Bandra residence. The actor was 34 when he breathed his last. Ankita and other people in Sushant’s friends’ list have been questioned by the police in the suicide case. Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was also summoned by the police in the matter and she recorded her statement earlier today at the Bandra police station.