Ankita Lokhande’s Karwa Chauth Video: Karwa Chauth is one of the most significant festivals in India. Women throughout the country observe the fast for their husband’s longevity and it’s no different for our TV stars. Actor Ankita Lokhande shared a glimpse of her celebration and we’re loving every bit of it. She dropped a cute, dramatic video with her husband Vicky Jain. Ankita wore a heavy orange saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra, while her husband donned an ivory sherwani in the video. Ankita Lokhande captioned the post, “As you fast and worship the Moon God for your spouse’s well-being, here’s wishing you all the goodness in the world. May you be blessed with all that you have hoped for. A very Happy Karwa Chauth to you ❤️#anvikikahani #anvikikarwachauth.”Also Read - Why Election Commission Didn't Announce Gujarat Election Dates

The celebratory video started with Ankita setting her plate with flowers and sweets. She touched her husband Vicky’s feet followed by him offering her water. He then goofed around as he tried to feed her flower instead of food. At the end of the video, Vicky and Ankita exchanged a sweet kiss and struck a pose by the end. Also Read - Indian Student Stabbed 11 Times in Australia: MEA Seeks Strong Action Against Perpetrators

WATCH Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s Karwa Chauth Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

The video went viral in no time and garnered immense love from their fans. Several users wished the couple on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. One of the users wrote, “How lovely,” with heart emojis. Another user wrote, “How cute.” Others dropped heart and evil-eye emojis on the post.

Ankita Lokhande revealed that she doesn’t believe in fasting in an interview with HT. She said, ” to do it. Even I started doing pooja once the moon came out. I have never kept a fast where I am not even having water. But, I just wanted to do something with all my whole heart. Hence, I did it back then.”

What did you think about Ankita Lokhande’s Karwa Chauth celebration?