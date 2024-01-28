Home

Ankita Lokhande’s First Statement After Eviction From Bigg Boss 17: ‘Mujhe Bura Nahi Lag Raha Hai…’

After Salman Khan expresses his shock over Ankita Lokhande's elimination from Bigg Boss 17, the actress says she is not upset about not reaching the top three.

Ankita Lokhande's first statement after Bigg Boss 17 grand finale

Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande, quite surprisingly, couldn’t reach even the top three in Bigg Boss 17. The actor looked upset but gracefully accepted the audience’s decision as she got eliminated on the fourth position in the grand finale episode of the show. Her elimination left Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar as the top three on the show.

Ankita was one of the highest-paid contestants on the show. She was also one of the strongest contenders to win the trophy this season. However, her eviction on the fourth position once again proved Bigg Boss’ unpredictability. After getting eliminated, Ankita thanked her fans and mentioned that she is not disappointed about her journey in the show. As her mother held her hand after the big decision, she said “I am really not upset about this eviction or not reaching the top three. I had a beautiful journey. This is not difficult for me at all. I feel good that I could reach the finale. My entire family is waiting for me outside, it has been a good journey.”

Salman Khan Shocked Over Ankita Lokhande’s Elimination From Bigg Boss 17

When Salman Khan welcomed her on the stage and expressed his shock over her elimination, she once again mentioned that she has had a good journey in the show. She said, ‘main TV ki beti hun‘. An emotional Ankita added, “I am the daughter of Indian television. I thought I would be more upset about this eviction but I had my mother there with me and everything seemed easy. I am grateful for the audience who never stopped supporting me and loving me. And I am happy about my journey.”

Ankita and Vicky had a tough time inside the house. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that their marriage and relationship were put to the test – sometimes by their fellow contestants, the audience and even their family members who went around making unpleasant statements in the media.

Meanwhile, our poll considers Munawar Faruqui as the winner of Bigg Boss 17. Who are you rooting for?

