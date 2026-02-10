Home

Ankita Lokhande’s heartfelt note for her mother is the cutest thing on internet, video will bring tears to your eyes – Watch

Ankita Lokhande opened up about feeling guilty for not spending enough time with her mother, Vandana Lokhande. Watch the beautiful video shared by the actress.

Television actress Ankita Lokhande recently opened up about feeling guilty for not spending enough time with her mother, Vandana Phadnis Lokhande. The Pavitra Rishta star shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, appreciating her mother. She praised her for showing love not only to her children but also to everyone around her. Ankita wrote, “Meri maa… Sometimes words fall short, but today I want to say everything from my heart. Mama, the kind of mother you are—to me, Arpan, Vikki, and all of us—is rare. Your love is never divided. It is equal, pure, and overflowing.”

She admitted that whatever she is today, whatever strength she carries, and whatever values she holds, it has all come from her mother. “You are not just a mother to the children you gave birth to, but to every child in this family…Adi , Nikita, Ashu, Tanmay, Poonam, Mudgdha and now Advait too. Your love is never divided, never partial. It is equal, pure, and overflowing. Whatever I am today… whatever strength I carry… whatever values I hold… it all comes from you, Mama. Sometimes I feel guilty that we don’t spend much time together anymore—our responsibilities, our lives, this busy city… and even though we’re in the same place, we don’t meet daily. But please know, Mama, I’m grateful every single day that I have you. Truly grateful. From taking care of me, Arpan, and Vicky… you never get tired, never complain. You’re always smiling, always encouraging, always inspiring. You hold all of us together so effortlessly Today you’re going on a trip with your sisters and your friend… and I wish I could have been there with you. I really want to spend time with my mom… with my Mama After Papa left, I was scared—worried about how you would cope, how you would manage. But the way you held yourself, the strength you showed… it taught me more than any book, any quote, any person ever could. People tell me all the time, “Your mother is so strong, her aura is so powerful… the connection you both share is beautiful.” And they are right. Because everything I know about love, about giving, about relationships… I learnt from you, Mama How to give without expecting. How to love without fear. How to stand strong with grace You are not just my mother. You are my friend… my lifeline… the one person with whom I can be completely myself. I am the luckiest daughter in this world to have a mother like you I just want you to be healthy, active, and free. Go see the world, Mama. Explore. Live. Fly. You gave me wings all my life… now it’s your turn. And I’m right behind you—always—lifting you, supporting you, backing you up These photos… they are memories of your beautiful and soulful face.. Love you maa #enjoy” (sic.)

Recently, Ankita also made headlines after visiting her childhood home in Indore. The visit became emotional as memories of her late father, Shashikant Lokhande, came rushing back. He passed away in 2023 at the age of 68. Ankita was seen breaking down and hugging her mother, Vandana, as she emotionally said, “Aaj papa nahi hai na.” She later walked Vicky Jain through the house, sharing childhood memories, dreams, and moments connected to her past.

