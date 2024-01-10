'Humlog Support Mein The Nahi' Ankita Lokhande's Mother-In-Law Makes Shocking Revelation About Vicky-Ankita's Wedding

Home

Vicky Jain’s mother, Ranjana Jain, recently disclosed their family’s lack of support for Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande‘s marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2021 after dating for several years, seemed to face strain in their relationship, particularly in the public eye during their participation in Bigg Boss 17. After coming out of the Bigg Boss 17 house, Vicky’s mother gave a shocking statement to Pinkvilla. She revealed that the family initially opposed Vicky and Ankita’s wedding. Despite their disapproval, Vicky proceeded with the marriage, and Shweta now places her trust in Vicky’s ability to handle his relationships. “Vicky married Ankita. We were not in support of their marriage. Vicky got married and now he is ready to take the responsibility. We have nothing to do with it. We are seeing so much but we haven’t told him anything. He is there he will take care of his relationship. I trust Vicky he will take care of his relationships”, Vicky’s mother told the portal.

Watch Vicky Jain’s mother’s video

Vicky’s mother revealed that the family was not in support of Vicky’s marriage to Ankita. 😳😳pic.twitter.com/bS3fuoDb5Z — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 9, 2024

Netizens were not happy with her statement as they call her ‘typical toxic mother-in-law’.

Ankita and Vicky’s relationship, which started in 2018 but was kept private initially, became public as Ankita introduced Vicky to the world. Vicky supported Ankita through the difficult period following her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death, and they eventually got married in 2021. However, their bond seemed strained amidst the tensions within the Bigg Boss house.

Ankita Lokhande’s recent expressions of regret about marrying Vicky stemmed from her discomfort with Vicky’s growing closeness to Mannara Chopra. This issue led to confrontations between the couple on the show, with Ankita expressing her concerns and Vicky dismissing them as unreasonable. The arguments escalated, with Ankita even threatening Vicky, and the heated exchange resulted in emotional breakdowns for both parties.

