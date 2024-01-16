Home

Ankita Lokhande’s Mother, Vandana Opens Up About Her Daughter’s ‘Attachment’ With SSR, ‘In Contact With Sushant’s Sister And Father’

Ankita Lokhande's mother Vandana Lokhande recently in an interview mentioned that her daughter is still in touch with Sushant's sister and father. Here's what she told.

Ankita Lokhande’s mother, Vandana Lokhande has revealed details about her daughter’s relationship with her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. In conversation with Galatta India, Vandana discussed Ankita’s deep affection for Sushant, she recalled the seven years they all lived together in the same house. She also mentioned that Ankita continues to maintain a connection with Sushant’s family, highlighting the strong bond between them.

‘My Daughter Still Talks To Sushant’s Sister and Father’ Says Vandana Lokhande

When it was inquired about Ankita’s connection with Sushant’s family, Vandana Lokhande mentioned, “Yes, she does. Sushant’s sister (Rani) calls her. Ankita constantly stays in touch with his father. What more do you need? When she forms relationships, she doesn’t let them go. She fights for those relationships… she never holds any grudges in her heart against anyone (sic).”

Ankita Lokhande’s mother also mentioned that her daughter had a deep affection for Sushant Singh Rajput, as she reminisced about living with them. She also supported her daughter’s discussion about Sushant on Bigg Boss 17. When questioned about why her daughter mentioned Sushant on the show, Vandana explained that Ankita only spoke positively about him.

Vandana Lokhande Points At Other Contestants Who Provoked Her

In the interview, Ankita’s mother pointed out Munawar Faruqui and said, “Ankita ne khud aage aa ke kabhi nahi bola hai (Sushant Singh Rajput) Munawar ne usko poocha tha, tab usne bataya ki woh aesa tha. Ek baar Abhishek ne sawaal uthaya, ‘Kaise the woh?’ Toh phir Ankita ne bola ki ‘Woh bahut dimag ka tha, bohut intelligent tha’ (Ankita herself has never said about him (Sushant Singh Rajput) Munawar had asked her, then only she talked about Sushnat. Once Abhishek asked the question, ‘How was he?’ Then Ankita said that ‘He was very intelligent and smart) (sic).”

Vandana Lokhande further added, “Aur hamesha acha bola hai. Itna hone ke baad bhi Ankita ne kabhi uske liye bura nahi bola. Main kabhi gussa hoti thi as a mother, Ankita mujhe bolti, ‘Mumma mat bolo, uski life uske paas’ (Ankita never spoke ill of him. I always get angry like a mother, Ankita then tells me not to say anything about him, it’s his life (sic).”

Ankita’s Relationship With Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita’s mother-in-law recently expressed in an interview with ABP News that she thinks Ankita exploits her past relationship with ex-boyfriend Sushant to elicit sympathy from the public. Ankita and Sushant crossed paths on the set of the TV show Pavitra Rishta and had a lengthy relationship before going their separate ways.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June 2020. For the unversed Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021. The duo then entered the Bigg Boss 17 show last year in October.

