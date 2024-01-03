Home

Ankita Lokhande’s Ultimate Warning to Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17, Fans Think ‘Divorce’ in Their Minds

Husband-wife Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have yet again became the talk of the town. This time Ankita mentioned her divorce aspect with her husband.

Bigg Boss 17 title contenders Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are the two contestants who seem to be having a rough time at the Bigg Boss 17 house. The couple is mostly seen shouting at the top of their lungs and are also seen getting physical at each other. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, Vicky was spotted mocking her wife, leaving her disappointed. This was not the first time Vicky was found passing funny comments to his wife.

What Exactly Happened Between Vicky And Ankita?

As stated by E-Times, it began when, housemate Isha Malviya did a headstand, following which Vicky was seen sarcastically poking at Ankita and mentioned, that it would take three people to do the same. The Bollywood diva also talked about her daily workout routine outside the Bigg Boss house, while her husband intervened in the conversation and called it fake. After hearing what Vicky said, Ankita was furious at her husband, she then grabbed a pillow and knocked him with it.

Vicky Jain Mocks His Wife Ankita, Calls Her ‘Fake’

Afterwards in the episode, Mannara Chopra was seen complimenting Ankita and said that she looked sexy. Vicky was not far to hear them conversing and he again stopped by to disagree with her and stated that his wife does not look hot. Vicky further added to his statement and said, “She’s not hot but cute (sic).”

After hearing Vicky’s comment Ankita in disappointment hinted at their divorce. She said, “Mujhe pata hai, you are done with me and I will also take that decision once we are out of the show (I know that you’re done being with me, I will make a decision once we get out of the show) (sic).”

Ankita Constantly Mentions About Divorce Once Again

For the unversed, this was not the first time Ankita was pointed out to their divorce. Previously when Bigg Boss gave Vicky and Ankita a task to complete, he was seen constantly mocking her to which she again brought up the divorce aspect and said, “If you suffer so much then why are you with me? Let’s take a divorce, I don’t want to go back home with you (sic).”

Netizens Express Mixed Reaction To Ankita’s Divorce Statement

Bigg Boss fans had mixed feelings about Ankita and Vicky Jain talking about getting a divorce. A group of fans agreed with Ankita’s statement about leaving her husband after the show. While other users mentioned that Vicky Jain is ‘no more interested in Ankita’ (sic). Another user wrote, “I get where Mannara Chopra was coming from to say zyada hogaya but I get why Ankita Lokhande mentioned the divorce (crying emoji) Viewers have reached a breaking point with Vicky the husband let alone the wife herself! (sic).”

I get where #MannaraChopra was coming from to say zyada hogaya but I totally get why #AnkitaLokhande mentioned the divorce 😭 Viewers have reached a breaking point with Vicky the husband let alone the wife herself! #BiggBoss17• #BB17

pic.twitter.com/d2K15aGyBR — adya (@d_addy_a) December 29, 2023

Ankita-Vicky Jain Relationship

Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021. The duo entered the Bigg Boss 17 house together in October. The couple has been making headlines ever since they onboarded the reality show. They are often seen exchanging heated arguments and having ugly verbal spats on the show. On multiple occasions host of the show Salman Khan had to intervene between the two to calm things down.

What are your thoughts on Ankita getting a divorce with Vicky Jain? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

