You and Anuja undoubtedly give us a couple goals! Would you please Tell us something about your chemistry? How did it start between you two?

I've always been a dreamer, but Anuja has vision. She has brought maturity and direction to my otherwise restless activities. My will to succeed is very powerful, but knowing when and how to use it is something I've learned from watching Anuja's grace and intuition. The thing I contribute most to our partnership is my fearlessness. I'm ready for anything at all times. Discomfort is no obstacle. I think this is something Anuja admires in me.

Now that you're marrying the lady of your life, how does it feel? What will your wedding look like? Will it have an Indian Tadka to it?

This relationship has been 8 years in the making. When we first got engaged I wasn’t sure how anything substantial would change. But now almost two years later as our wedding date approaches it feels like we both stepped up to the plate. We’ve started taking on a greater responsibility to each other. It was an unexpected shift but a very pleasant one. I can say very confidently that this is the closest I’ve ever felt to her. And yes, lots of Indian Tadka. Mirchi Mirchi Mirchi.

You have done web shows like Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, Undekhi 2, Inside Edge 3 and now Brochara 2 and that too back to back shows. Also, you’re playing different characters in every show, How did you unwind yourself every time getting into a new character?

When you’re this early on in your career you are fueled by an insatiable hunger. I still can’t believe that I get paid to do the thing I love most in this world. My profession is so awesome and the idea of slowing down anytime soon doesn’t interest me. So in short, there hasn’t been much time to unwind and I’d like to keep it that way.

You’ve finished shooting for Shehzada with Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon, How was your experience shooting with them? Would you like to tell us something about your role?

Kriti is really tall. I know that is not her defining quality by any means, but it was the first thing about her that caught me by surprise. It’s super fun acting with a woman who stands at your eye level. There is an unexpected intimacy to it. Of course, it helps that she’s got great instincts as an actress and is a very present listener. Kartik has a very joyful presence on set. He’s inclusive, collaborative, and his greatest quality is his never ending smile.

As you’re juggling between your wedding preps and show promotions, how are you managing the work life balance?

It’s definitely been hectic, especially considering I’m often jumping time zones. Right now my struggle is that I wake up feeling like I’m already behind on my day. No matter how early I rise, I am greeted by an avalanche of messages and emails from another part of the world. So now I don’t look at my phone until after my morning meditation, gym, and breakfast.



A few more releases are coming up that I can’t speak about at the moment, but right now my hands are full with Shehzada.

