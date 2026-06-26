Ann Blyth, The Great Caruso star and Oscar nominee for Mildred Pierce, dies at 98

Ann Blyth, one of Hollywood's beloved stars from the Golden Age of cinema, leaves behind an enduring legacy through her acclaimed performances in films and television spanning several decades.

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Ann Blyth dies at 98 (PC: IMDb)

Hollywood has lost one of its beloved Golden Age stars. Ann Blyth, the Oscar-nominated actor and celebrated stalwart remembered for her unforgettable performance in Mildred Pierce and her role in The Great Caruso, has died at the age of 98. According to reports, Blyth passed away from natural causes on Wednesday. Over a career spanning decades, she earned admiration for her acting talent, graceful screen presence and remarkable singing ability.

Ann Blyth passes away at 98

The veteran actor remained one of the few stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age whose work continued to be appreciated by generations of movie fans. Although she appeared in dozens of successful productions, Blyth was best remembered for portraying Veda Pierce, the manipulative daughter of Joan Crawford‘s character in the 1945 classic Mildred Pierce. The role earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, which remained the only Oscar nomination of her career.

Mildred Pierce made her a Hollywood star

Her performance in Mildred Pierce instantly established her as one of Hollywood’s most promising young actors. The film became a major success, and Blyth’s portrayal of the ambitious and calculating Veda remains one of the most memorable performances in classic American cinema.

Just days after completing work on the film, Blyth’s career faced an unexpected setback. She suffered a severe back injury during a sledding accident near Lake Arrowhead in California. The accident left her in a body cast for seven months before she spent additional months using a wheelchair. Despite the painful recovery, she attended the 1946 Academy Awards wearing a specially designed gown over her back brace, demonstrating remarkable determination.

Success in musicals and The Great Caruso

While drama brought her critical acclaim, Blyth also became one of Hollywood’s admired musical performers. As a trained operatic soprano, she showcased her singing talent in several successful films. One of her most popular musical roles came in The Great Caruso in 1951, where she played the wife of legendary singer Enrico Caruso opposite Mario Lanza. During the film she introduced the song The Loveliest Night of the Year, which became closely associated with the production.

The legacy of Ann Blyth beyond the silver screen

Apart from musicals and dramatic films, Blyth built an impressive list of screen credits including Brute Force, Mr. Peabody and the Mermaid, The Helen Morgan Story, The King’s Thief and several other productions. After stepping away from feature films, she remained active through live performances, regional theatre and television. Viewers saw her in popular series such as The Twilight Zone, Wagon Train, Quincy M.E. and Murder, She Wrote.

Early life and personal journey of Ann Blyth

Born Anne Marie Blythe on August 16, 1927, in Mount Kisco, New York, she discovered her love for performing at a very young age. She began singing on radio programmes when she was only six before eventually making her Broadway debut in Watch on the Rhine. Her stage success soon attracted Hollywood studios, leading Universal Pictures to sign her in 1943.

In her personal life, Blyth married Los Angeles obstetrician James McNulty in 1953. The couple shared a marriage that lasted until his passing in 2007 and raised five children together.