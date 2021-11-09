Annaatthe vs Sooryavanshi Box Office: The Diwali Box Office war between Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe is over and we have the clear results. While the Rohit Shetty-directorial revived the cinemas in the northern belt of the country, the Siva-directorial continues the revival legacy that Vijay’s Master had set with its stupendous collection at the Box Office even with 50 per cent in theatres earlier this year.Also Read - Sooryavanshi Box Office Opening Weekend: Akshay Kumar Creates History, Beats His Own Record With Rs 77 cr in 1st Weekend

After its three-day Diwali weekend, Sooryavanshi ended its opening weekend run at Rs 77.50 crore (nett) while for Annaatthe, it was an Rs 81.75 crore weekend. While Annaatthe’s collection looks bigger than Sooryavanshi’s on paper, it should be noted that Annaatthe enjoyed a four-day weekend after releasing on Thursday while Sooryavanshi released on Diwali, Friday – November 4. Also Read - Farmers Stop Screening of Sooryavanshi in Punjab, Slam Cast & Makers For Not Supporting Protest

Annaatthe makes new Box Office record for Rajinikanth in Tamil Nadu

Interestingly, Annaatthe has made new records and broken Rajinikanth’s previous records with its performance in Tamil Nadu. Out of these Rs 81.75 crore, Rs 66 crore have been collected straight from TN. The four-day business breakup of Annaatthe across India is as follows: Also Read - Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif’s Film Collects Rs 23.85 Crore

Tamil Nadu: Rs 66 crore

Nizam/ Andhra: Rs 5 crore

Mysore/ Karnataka: Rs 7.50 crore

Kerala: Rs 1.75 crore

Hindi Circus: Rs 1.50 crore

Sooryavanshi makes a new Box Office record for Akshay Kumar in Mumbai

While TN has recorded the highest number for a Rajinikanth starrer, the Mumbai circuit has done the same for Akshay. The actor has established a never-seen-before place in the Mumbai circuit after Sooryavanshi went over Rs 30 crore nett in Mumbai in its opening weekend – a first for the actor. The film has also beaten Mission Mangal to become the highest opening weekend grosser for Akshay. Check out this list of the top Akshay Kumar starrers according to their opening weekend numbers.

Sooryavanshi – Rs 77.50 crore Mission Mangal – Rs 67.13 crore Good Newwz – Rs 64.13 crore 2.0 – Rs 61.29 crore Kesari – Rs 54.35 crore Housefull 3 – Rs 53.27 crore Rustom – Rs 49.53 crore Housefull 4 – Rs 49.26 crore Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Rs 49.09 crore Jolly LLB – Rs 47.59 crore

After a fabulous opening weekend, Sooryavanshi is expected to garner around Rs 14 crore on Monday. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates!

— all the figures are taken from Box Office India