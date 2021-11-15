Annaatthe Box Office: Annaatthe has become one of the biggest movies of the year. In just ten days and despite all poor reviews, Rajinikanth‘s movie is breaking records at the box office. The film has now entered Rs 200 crore club on box office. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayan took to Twitter announcing that the movie has so far earned ₹217.63 crores worldwide. While the movie earned over ₹202 crores in its first week, it gained another ₹17 crores during the second week.Also Read - Annaatthe Beats Sooryavanshi at Box Office With Its Opening Weekend Collection But There's a Twist | Detailed Figures

The break-up of Annaatthe worldwide box office collection is as follows:

Week 1 – ₹ 202.47 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 4.05 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 4.90 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 6.21 cr

Total – ₹ 217.63 cr

Annaatthe was released on Diwali this year. While Rajinikanth’s fans celebrated the actor’s return on-screen, the movie received mixed reviews. The movie has been deemed as a mass entertainer for those who are ardent Rajinikanth’s fans. However, others have expressed disappointment, calling it ‘a mess’ and ‘old school’.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Annaatthe also stars Keerthy Suresh (playing the role of Rajinikanth’s sister in the movie), Khushbu Sundar, Meena and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. It is directed by Siva and has also been dubbed in Telugu. In the movie, Rajinikanth is playing the role of a village president.

Follow this space for more updates related to Rajinikanth’s movie Annaatthe.