Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited 'Annaatthe', which has triggered huge expectations among fans and the public, is set to release on Diwali (November 4). Annaatthe will have as big a release abroad as it has in India. Sun Pictures, which has produced the film, claimed that this was the biggest overseas release for a Tamil film.

Annaatthe screen count:

According to BollywoodLife.com, Annaatthe will release in around 3,000 theatres worldwide. Sun Pictures, in a tweet, said 'Annaatthe' would be screened in as many as 677 theatres in the United States alone. In the UAE, which has a considerable number of Indians, the film will release in 117 screens. In Malaysia, the film would be screened in 110 theatres, while in neighbouring Singapore, it would be screened in 23 theatres. The film will be screened in 86 screens in the island nation of Sri Lanka. The family entertainer, which has been directed by Siva, will release in 17 theatres in Canada and 35 theatres in the United Kingdom. It will release in 43 theatres in Europe and in 85 theatres in Australia and New Zealand.

Annaatthe expected box-office collection:

Annaatthe is expected to bag Rs. 40-45 crore gross opening as it is releasing during COVID times. If not for the pandemic, the movie could make around Rs. 55-60 crore in gross opening.

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 20-22 crore

Rest of India: Rs. 10-11 crore

Overseas: Rs. 10-15 crore

Total: Rs. 40-45 crore

Sooryavanshi screen count:

Another big Diwali release this year is without a doubt Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Director Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’, which is set to hit theatres on November 5.

The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer is expected to release in about 3000 cinema halls including in India and across the world.

Sooryavanshi expected box-office collection:

In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Life, renowned film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi said a figure of around Rs. 20 crore nett on day one should be realistic for the Rohit Shetty directorial and also quite good during the new normal of COVID-19 times, and bode well both for Sooryavanshi and Bollywood’s future..

Eternals expected box-office collection:

Marvel Studios’ Eternals is the big-ticket Hollywood venture is also hitting the big screens this festive weekend on November 5, Friday.

Akshaye Rathi believes Marvel’s Eternals should bring in anywhere between Rs. 4-5 crore nett on day one at the box office across the country, which should be a very good figure and would bode well for the movie going forward during the festive season.