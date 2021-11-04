Annaatthe Twitter Review: Superstar Rajinikanth’s movie Annaatthe has hit the screens as the big Diwali release this year. While festivities are all over the country, the fans of Thalaivar have got another reason to celebrate – the return of Rajinikanth on-screen after the pandemic. Several fans flocked to theatres with their family members and friends to watch the first day-first show of the superstar’s Annaatthe. While the crowd will grow bigger with the day, the first reviews of the film are in. Fans have expressed love for their favourite superstar on Twitter by calling the Siva-directorial a ‘one-man show’.Also Read - Rajinikanth Prays at Temple After Returning Home Post Surgery, Shares Photo For Fans

As per most of the fans, even though it’s a big-screen entertainer, it lacks Rajinikanth’s appeal. Twitter is flooded with mixed reactions on Annaatthe. One user wrote, “Hearing disaster reviews for #Annaatthe. Still going to see it on bigscreen, only because of #Thalaivar (sic).” Another user wrote, “#Annaatthe what a terrible movie @directorsiva should stop directing movies. Please #rajinikanth sir stop acting in horrible storyline like this too much sentiment #THANGAM. They should pay us to watch this movie (sic).” Also Read - Rajinikanth Thanks Bus Driver Friend, Tamil People as he Gets Standing Ovation on Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award - Full Winning Speech

Another Twitter user who goes by the name Vivek Mysore wrote, “Never imagined I will watch a #Rajinikanth film made like a television drama. Old-school type commercial films can be entertaining. But #Siva directs this film with zero style. #Annaatthe is a massive misfire and falls in the league of #Lingaa (sic).” Check out the tweets here:

Never imagined I will watch a #Rajinikanth film made like a television drama. Old-school type commercial films can be entertaining. But #Siva directs this film with zero style. #Annaatthe is a massive misfire and falls in the league of #Lingaa. — Vivek Mysore (@mysorevivekmv) November 4, 2021

#Annaatthe movie is made for family audience

Dai @directorsiva how can u forget #Thalaivar Millions of fans out der !? #Rajinikanth sir worst script selection ever #AnnaattheFDFS

As a fan fully disappointed ☹️ — RCB warriors (@NewLife56158190) November 4, 2021

The success of #Viswasam seems to have given director #Siva the licence to dish out anything in the name of an emotional drama. #Annnaatthe can put TV serials to shame. Such a cringefest. Easily #Rajinikanth‘s worst after #Lingaa. pic.twitter.com/Wz8BIubBY2 — Vignesh Madhu (@VigneshMadhu94) November 4, 2021

Thalaivar introduction, Thalaivar in action scenes, Thalaivar in song sequences, and Thalaivar in happy mood. #Annaatthe is Thalaivar feast. Yes, there are some tiresome scenes. Superstar deserved better. But still it is a #Rajinikanth movie. Happiness is seeing him on screen. pic.twitter.com/MLOpSVj2Gy — P.S. Arjun (@psarjun) November 4, 2021

Strictly #Rajinikanth Vintage Mass show, but a regular mass masala film with loaded back to back high action scenes Elevation scenes can’t be shown better than director #Siva (especially interval shot ) https://t.co/TAjB6QYnYp — (@BheeshmaTalks) November 4, 2021

@directorsiva dei ni next time thalaivar kudo film pana avlo dha. Really disappointed with the over exaggerated brother and sister bond. Being a die hard #Rajinikanth fan, the second half was easily predictable and disastrously. Poda @directorsiva loosu ku — Arvind Kumar (@speakthefact) November 4, 2021

#Annaatthe what a terrible movie @directorsiva should stop directing movies. Please #rajinikanth sir stop acting in horrible storyline like this too much sentiment #THANGAM. They should pay us to watch this movie. — Kabil (@kabil57361268) November 4, 2021

#Siva sir annathe is a good movie but as a #Rajinikanth sir s’ fan we need more …hope so next movie will be new fresh subject with mass elements’ and strong story line…. — SHAFNAN_king7 (@shafnan15) November 4, 2021

Even though Annaatthe doesn’t seem to have impressed the audience, it has been deemed as a mass entertainer for those who are ardent Rajinikanth’s fans. Many viewers are also of the opinion that the family audience would love to watch this action drama that features Nayanthara opposite Rajinikanth.

So are you going to watch the film?