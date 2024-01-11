Annapoorani Controversy: Nayanthara Lands in Legal Trouble After FIR Filed Against Her For Allegedly Disrespecting Lord Ram

Home

Nayanthara Lands in Legal Trouble After FIR Filed Against Her For Allegedly Disrespecting Lord Ram.

Amid massive outrage over the film ‘Annapoorani, an FIR has been registered against actor Nayanthara and others associated with her newly-released film Annapoorani for allegedly disrespecting Lord Ram. The FIR also states that certain scenes in the film have hurt the sentiments of Hindus. The FIR was filed by a right-wing outfit in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, and it alleges that the film has promoted ‘love jihad’ throughout.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at the Omti police station by the fringe group Hindu Sewa Parishad, listing seven individuals as accused. The named individuals include Nayanthara, director Nilesh Krishnaa, producers Jatin Sethi and R Ravindran, as well as Monika Shergill, the content head for Netflix India.

For the unversed, the film was released on the big screens on December 01, 2023. Later on December 29, 2023, the OTT platform Netflix started to stream the film. After receiving a massive backlash and several complaints being filed, the movie has now been removed from the OTT platform. Tow complaints have also been filed against actor Nayanthara in Mumbai by right-wing outfits Bajrang Dal and Hindu IT Cell.

Meanwhile, coming to the Jabalpur case, the Hindu Sewa Parishad’s founder and president, Atul Jeswani filed an FIR under the Indian Penal Code sections, which pertains to promoting the enmity among other groups based on religion and common intent. Further, Atul in his FIR has alleged that the movie has hurt the sentiments of Hindus, insulted Sanatana Dharma and also made bizarre uncorroborated comments about Lord Sri Ram.

The report points to a specific scene where Nayanthara, who plays the role of the daughter of a temple priest, offers namaz wearing a hijab before making biryani. In another scene, the FIR claims that a friend of the character played by Nayanthara brainwashes her and forces her to cut the meat claiming that even Lord Ram and Goddess Sita also ate meat.

Apart form that, Atul in his complaint also alleged that the film promotes ‘love jihad’ which refers to the alleged attempt of conversion of Hindu girls and women by Muslim men.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.