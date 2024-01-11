Home

Entertainment

Annapoorani Controversy: Nayanthara’s Film Removed From Netflix, After Facing Several Legal Notices

Annapoorani Controversy: Nayanthara’s Film Removed From Netflix, After Facing Several Legal Notices

Nayanthra's latest movie 'Annapoorani The Goddess of Food' landed in controversy. The movie face criticism for spreading 'love jihad'. Read along.

Annapoorani Controversy: Nayanthara's Film Removed From Netflix, After Facing Several Legal Notices

Nayanthara’s most recent OTT release ‘Annapoorani The Goddess of Food’ has been deleted from the OTT platform, Netflix. This incident occurred when a social activist named Ramesh Solanki based in Mumbai filed an FIR against the Annapoorani casting crew including the producers. The report was filed to a senior police official on January 6th, 2024.

Trending Now

Why Was Annapoorani Movie Taken Down From the OTT Platform

The activist on X (previously known as Twitter) wrote, “I have filed a complaint against #AntiHinduZee and #AntiHinduNetflix. At a time when the whole world is rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir, this anti-Hindu film Annapoorani has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Studios and Trident Arts (sic).”

You may like to read

Here’s What Solanki Posted On X:

I have filed complain against #AntiHinduZee and #AntiHinduNetflix At a time when the whole world is rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir, this anti-Hindu film Annapoorani has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Sstudios… pic.twitter.com/zM0drX4LMR — Ramesh Solanki🇮🇳 (@Rajput_Ramesh) January 6, 2024

He also mentioned, “A daughter of Hindu poojari, offers Namaz to cook Biryani. Love Jihad is promoted in this Film. Farhan (Actor) persuades the actress to eat meat saying that Bhagwan Shri Ram was also a meat eater. Netflix India and ZeeStudios have deliberately made this film and released it around the Pran Pratishtha ceremony to hurt Hindu sentiments (sic).”

Netflix Takes Down Nayanthara’s Annapoorani

After the movie stirred controversy on the internet, the film started to receive criticism from the audience. Apart from Ramesh Solanki, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson, Shriraj Nair, threatened to scrap the movie from the OTT platform.

On X Shriraj wrote, “We are strictly warning you @NetflixIndia to immediately withdraw this evil movie of yours or else be ready to face legal consequences and @BajrangDalOrg style action. @ZeeStudios (sic).”

Take a look at Shiraj’s Tweet:

We are strictly warning you @NetflixIndia to immediately withdraw this evil movie of yours or else be ready to face legal consequences and @BajrangDalOrg style action.@ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/AVX9h4jHQ6 — Shriraj Nair (@snshriraj) January 9, 2024

After the legal battle, the OTT giant has taken down Nayanthara’s Annapoorani. The producer of the film, Zee Studios issued a letter to Vishwa Hindu Parishad, stating that “The movie will be removed from the platform until edited (sic).”

Take a look at Zee Studio’s Response:

About Annaporani

‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food’ stars Nayanthara in the lead role of an aspiring chef who defies her mother’s warnings to join the reality show ‘India’s Best Chef’. The film is produced by Jatin Sethi and R Ravindran.

The cast also includes Jai, Sathyaraj, Redin Kingsley, Suresh Chakravarthy, Renuka, and KS Ravikumar playing pivotal roles in the film. Nayanthara received a special training session from a professional chef for portraying the role of Annapoorani.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.