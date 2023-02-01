Home

Entertainment

Annu Kapoor Health Update: Veteran Actor is Stable, Plans to Return to Mumbai

Annu Kapoor's manager revealed that the veteran actor was given two days rest after the treatment and is planning to go to Mumbai.

Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, confirmed that Annu Kapoor was admitted for a chest problem.

Annu Kapoor Health Update: Veteran actor Annu Kapoor, who got discharged on January 28 from Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram hospital after complaining of chest discomfort in the early hours of January 26, is stable now. His manager revealed that the veteran actor was given two days rest after the treatment and is planning to go to Mumbai. While speaking to E-Times, Annu Kapoor’s manager said, “Annu Kapoor is in a stable condition now. He was given two days of rest after the treatment and now we are planning to come back to Mumbai. He had chest congestion and because of this, he felt some discomfort. It happened because of the stress since he is always busy with shoots, multiple live shows and continuous travel. He has several shows and events lined up. He will be back to work normally and also resume the shooting of his upcoming projects.”

Annu Kapoor was treated by a cardiology team comprising Dr J P S Sawhney, Dr Rajneesh Jain, Dr Rajiv Passey, Dr BS Vivek and Dr Sushant Wattal at Sir Ganga Ram hospital. The hospital had said in a statement that Kapoor was discharged in stable condition.