Home

Entertainment

Annu Kapoor Says, ‘Hum Dekhne ki Nahi Mehsoos Karne ki Chiz Hain’, Speaks About His Struggle in Film Industry

Annu Kapoor Says, ‘Hum Dekhne ki Nahi Mehsoos Karne ki Chiz Hain’, Speaks About His Struggle in Film Industry

In an exclusive conversation with india.com, Annu Kapoor talked about his journey in Bollywood for over 40 years, on the quality of content on OTT and more.

Annu Kapoor is a household name who made his way to people’s hearts with not one but several of his performances. And among those many performances, his role as an anchor in the famous show Antakshri is one aspect that still rings a bell of nostalgia and good times. It is one of those iconic shows that have stayed in everyone’s heart with all generations sitting under one roof. Kapoor is a versatile personality whom we have seen as an actor, TV presenter, radio jockey and singer as well. The Antakshri famed actor is known for his comedy roles, and now he is here with his latest movie Non-Stop Dhamaal.

Trending Now

Kapoor is known for his unfiltered conversations and has never shied away from speaking his heart out. In an exclusive conversation with india.com, Kapoor spilled beans on a few anecdotes from the making of the movie, expressed his opinion of the quality of OTT content, his journey of over 40 years and much more.

Kapoor comes bearing an experience of over 40 years. He has played multiple roles and has aced it all. When asked about his favourite role, he said, “Mai to paise ke liye kam karta hun. Paisa hi mera dharm, iman paisa hi mera bhagwan hai. Mai sirf paiso ke liye kam karta hun. But mai paise ke liye gadari nhi karunga, chori nahi karunag or desh ko nhi bechunga. Mera sar sirf bharat maa kea age jhukta hai or kahi na, mai nastik ko.”

Talking about his four-decade-long journey and the ups and down in it, he said that “Khoobsurat logon ko thodi kam mehnat karni padhi, hum jaison ko slog karna padhta, mazdoorun ki tarah mehant karni padhti hai.” Speaking on how the system of face value works in the industry and how it is easier for good-looking people to get roles, he added, ” Hum dekhne ki nhi mehsoos karne ki chiz hain…”

Annu Kapoor on OTT Quality Content

OTT has been like a force of change, revolutionising the dynamic of the film industry. When asked about the change of viewership attitude after the incoming of OTT, director Irshad Khan said that, “OTT pe sirf ganda content banta jo app akele mai jake dekhskate hai…”

Adding on, Annu Kapoor said, He further added, “Aapko samaaj toh aisa banana padhega ki samaj ka individual decide kare mujhe yeh dekhna ya kuch or… Jis din aapne samaj bana liya ki mujhe nagnata (nudity) nhi dekhni hai, gandi chize nhi sunni hai, kisi ki majal hai yeh OTT, inki aukat kya hai, inki koi aukat nhi hai, do kodhi ki aukat hai.(sic)”

Further elaborating his thoughts, he opined that there should be some sort of censorship on these platforms. He believes that big names like Amazon Prime, Netflix need to be controlled or they will spread anarchy and there will be chaos. “Yeh jo Netflix, Amazon hai…inke upar bhi ankush nhi rkha jayega to arajakta fail jayegi, chaos ho jaiga. Freedom of expression ke nam par sirf gandagi parosna jante hai.”

Non-Stop Dhamaal,’ produced by Suresh Gondalia and directed by Irshad Khan, stars Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Payel Mukherjee, Veronica Vanij, and Giorgia Andrian. It is a satire on the hardships faced by people working in the industry and how a fading writer- duo navigates through it.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES