Annu Kapoor Says, 'OTT Ki Aukaat Kya Hai...,' Bluntly Speaks About Quality of Content on Digital Platform | Exclusive

Annu Kapoor is one of the most phenomenal and versatile actors who has been in the film industry for over four decades now. He is known not just as an actor, singer, and anchor but also as an individual who speaks his heart out and sometimes a little too bluntly. Recently, in an exclusive interview with india.com, Annu Kapoor spoke about OTT platforms, the quality of content on this digital platform and how it possibly impacts society.

The Antakshri famed actor started with how OTT is a major part of the filmmaking industry and how it has become more open. He said, “OTT film making se juda ek platform hai. Usmei aap thoda zyda khulgye hain or jaise hi aap kapdhe kholna shuru krte hai waise dekhne walo ki taadad badh jati hai.”

ANNU KAPOOR ON OTT VIEWERSHIP

He further added, “OTT choti jagah nhi hai. Ye OTT banane wale jo haina, yeh jo apke badhe badhe players hai inke paas itna paisa hai. Pata nhi public ka paisea hai ya kahan se paise agya hai. “

Speaking in length about OTT and how it is making waves, Kapoor also highlighted that OTT has a lot of freedom in producing content. He believes that OTT has received freedom as a bird does after being encaged and hence tries to fly high and that’s exactly the case with these platforms.

As the conversation charted its course ahead, Kapoor expressed his opinion on why it is essential for society, for the viewers to take a stand on what they would like to watch. He said, “Aapko samaj toh aisa banana padhega ki samaj ka individual decide kare mujhe yeh dekhna ya kuch or… Jis din aapne samaj bana liya ki mujhe nagnata (nudity) nhi dekhni hai, gandi chize nhi suni hai, kisi ki majal hai yeh OTT, inki aukat kya hai, inki koi aukat nhi hai, do kodhi ki aukat hai.(sic)”

Further elaborating his thoughts, he opined that there should be some sort of censorship on these platforms. He believes that these big names like Amazon Prime, Netflix need to be controlled or they will spread anarchy and there will be chaos. “Yeh jo Netflix, Amazon hai…inke upar bhi ankush nhi rkha jayega to arajakta fail jayegi, chaos ho jaiga. Freedom of expression ke nam par sirf gandagi parosna jante hai.”

With exciting works in his pipeline, Annu Kapoor will be seen next in his upcoming movie Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday.

