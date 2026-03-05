Home

Another benchmark for Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, becomes most-watched Indian film on Netflix, crosses…

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is enjoying massive popularity on Netflix as the film reaches a new milestone in viewership. The action-packed entertainer has drawn strong audience response and continues to trend on the streaming platform.

Massive digital success continues for Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. Spy action drama keeps gaining attention across streaming space as viewers return to watch film again ahead of sequel release. Strong buzz around the upcoming follow-up has pushed audiences to revisit the story, which helped film maintain remarkable streaming momentum during recent weeks.

Strong performance of Dhurandhar on Netflix

After digital debut on Netflix during January 30 film quickly climbed platform charts. Industry tracker Sacnilk reported more than 2.2 crore views within 31 days of release. Performance helped Dhurandhar become most watched Indian film on Netflix since previous year while also standing among biggest streaming titles of 2026.

Viewership remained steady for several weeks. The film stayed inside Top 10 Hindi movie list for nearly five consecutive weeks until March 3 2026. During week between February 23 and March 1 film secured ninth position in the worldwide non-English movie category. During fifth weekend alone movie generated nearly 13 lakh views equal to roughly 45 lakh hours of watch time.

The mayhem of Dhurandhar

Success for Dhurandhar extended beyond India. The film entered the Top 10 streaming charts across eleven countries. Along with India movie gained strong audience response in Bangladesh, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Mauritius and Nigeria, showing global reach of film.

Dhurandhar’s record breaking box office numbers

Even before streaming milestone film achieved extraordinary theatrical success. Dhurandhar became highest grossing Hindi film in India and also highest grossing A rated Indian film. Worldwide earnings reached about Rs 1305.35 crore including Rs 1005.85 crore from India and Rs 299.5 crore from overseas markets during 77 day theatrical run according to Sacnilk.

Film directed by Aditya Dhar, features powerful ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon, Naveen Kaushik and Danish Pandor. High production scale gripping espionage storyline and strong performances helped film gain massive popularity among viewers. The next part titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is all set to hit big screens on 19th March, 2026.

Success of Dhurandhar shows strong audience interest in large scale spy dramas. Combination of powerful performances gripping storytelling and global streaming reach helped film dominate digital charts. With sequel arriving soon excitement around franchise continues to grow among movie lovers worldwide.

