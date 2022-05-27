Kolkata, West Bengal: Another popular Bengali model Manjusha Neyogi has been found dead at her apartment in Kolkata on Friday. Neyogi was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in her Kolkata residence. A probe has been initiated to identify whether it is murder or suicide. Police said that she stayed with her family in Patuli area. This is the second such incident in the last 72 hours.Also Read - West Bengal Cabinet Approves Bill To Make CM Chancellor of State Universities, Replacing Governor

Earlier on Thursday, a 21-year-old Bengali actor Bidisha De Majumdar was found hanging after police entered her house by breaking open the door on May 25.

The modeling fraternity expressed grief over the incident. "Why did you do this? Only yesterday you changed your Facebook DP, cover pic, and Instagram DP. You had posted after the suicide of serial actress Pallabi Dey that one should not have taken such a hasty step. And now you yourself have done the same thing," model Santu Mondal posted on social media.