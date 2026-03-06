Home

Entertainment

Another big trouble for Badshah, rapper lands in legal row over the Haryanvi song Tateeree

Another big trouble for Badshah, rapper lands in legal row over the Haryanvi song Tateeree

Another big trouble for Badshah, rapper lands in legal row over the Haryanvi song Tateeree

Complaint filed by Abhay Chaudhary led to the registration of FIR at Cyber Crime Police Station in Panchkula. According to the complaint rapper Badshah’s Haryanvi track “Tateeree” along with its music video includes offensive language and objectionable gestures. Complainant also stated that song spread widely across social media platforms, which could influence viewers negatively and send an inappropriate message within society.

*This copy is getting updated.*

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.