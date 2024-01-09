Home

Another Fan of Yash Dies After Colliding With a Cop Car, 4th Death in Two Days

After the tragic death of three admirers of Kannada actor Yash, another shocking road accident took place in Mulgund. Here's what we know.

Another admirer of K.G.F star Yash met with a road accident while on the way to see Yash in Suranagi village on Monday night, and succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. The deceased, a 22-year-old named Nikhilgouda Bheemanagouda Goudar from Binkadakatti village. The tragic incident took place when the bike had a collision with a police vehicle at Mulgund. He was rushed to Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Gadag, where his death was confirmed on Tuesday morning. According to the police, a speeding motorcycle collided with an escorting vehicle as Yash was traveling to GIMS to visit the injured individuals from Suranagi.

Three Fans Get Electrocuted While Hanging Banners On Yash’s Birthday

Amidst another tragic incident on Monday, fans tried to install a cardboard cut-out of the actor in the Ambedkar Nagar area of Surangi village in Lakshmeshwar taluk during the night. Unfortunately, the poster accidentally touched a live electric wire, resulting in the electrocution of the person holding it and the deaths of all three men involved.

“Three young individuals in Karnataka’s Gadag district were fatally electrocuted on Sunday night when a large flex featuring actor Yash, which they were setting up to celebrate his birthday, accidentally touched an electric wire (sic). ” The police officials informed news agency ANI following the tragic event.

Later, the Kannada actor spoke to journalists in Hubballi and stated that he was on his way to Gadag to visit the families of the three fans who passed away.

The Kannada actor also spoke to the media after his meeting and admitted that such incidents have started to make him apprehensive about his birthday. “If you genuinely wish me well, no matter where you are, that would mean the most to me. Tragic events like these make me anxious about my birthday. This is not the way to express fandom. (sic)” Yash expressed.

‘I Request You All Not To Display Banner’, Pleads K.G.F Star Yash

The actor said, “I urge you not to express your love in this manner. I want to appeal to all of you. Please refrain from displaying banners, engaging in dangerous motorcycle pursuits, and taking risky selfies; my goal is for all of my viewers and fans to progress in life as I do (sic).” He further stated, “If you are a true admirer of mine, then focus on your work diligently, dedicate yourself to your own life, and strive to be happy and successful. You are the ones who hold great significance to your families, so aim to make them proud (sic).”

