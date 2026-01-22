Home

Another major setback for Sunny Deol’s Border 2 as early morning shows to be cancelled due to…

Reports suggest last-minute issues may impact Border 2 screenings on release day, raising concerns about early show schedules at several theatres.

Just hours before Border 2 is set to arrive in theatres on Friday January 23, uncertainty has gripped distributors and exhibitors across the country. The situation has created anxiety within trade circles, with concerns growing over whether early morning shows will be able to go ahead as planned. While excitement around the film remains strong, logistical issues behind the scenes have now taken centre stage, leaving theatre owners scrambling for clarity.

Film content delay creates confusion before release

With barely 10 to 12 hours left before the first scheduled screenings, the film’s content is yet to be fully delivered to cinemas. This last-minute delay has led to confusion among exhibitors who had already planned early morning shows.

Industry sources and digital delivery platforms have informed territorial distributors and theatre owners that the downloading process may face further delays. The lack of timely content delivery has raised serious doubts about whether theatres can prepare in time for morning screenings.

Trade sources flag midnight delivery concerns

According to a senior trade source, the final film content is expected to be made available around midnight. Given the tight timeline, exhibitors fear that this will make early morning shows extremely difficult to manage.

The challenge is made worse by the film’s long runtime. Border 2 reportedly runs for nearly three hours and twenty minutes. Even after the content becomes available, the downloading process itself is expected to take three to four hours per cinema, depending on internet speed and system readiness.

The situation intensified after exhibitors received an official message from the digital delivery platform handling the film. The communication stated that the download would begin only at 6.30 am on the day of release and requested theatres to keep their systems switched on. With downloads starting that late, many exhibitors are unsure whether they can complete the process in time to honour early morning shows. This has led to discussions about possible cancellations or rescheduling at several locations.

More about the setback and Border 2

As of now, the makers and distributors of Border 2 have not issued an official statement regarding changes to the release plan. Despite the uncertainty, the film continues to generate strong buzz ahead of its opening day. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

