Home

Entertainment

Another milestone achieved by Ranveer Singhs Dhurandhar as it smashes records in the USA, beats Prabhas Bahubali 2 and Ranbir Kapoors Animal

Another milestone achieved by Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar as it smashes records in the USA, beats Prabhas Bahubali 2 and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar becomes the highest-grossing Indian film in the USA, surpassing Baahubali 2 and Animal with a $21 million (Rs 174 crore) box office collection.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has been smashing records since its release nearly six weeks ago. With its worldwide earnings nearing Rs 1300 crore, the espionage thriller continues to achieve new milestones. Its latest feat comes from North America, where it has become the highest-grossing Indian film ever, surpassing a record held for almost a decade.

Dhurandhar tops USA and Canada collections

By Tuesday, Dhurandhar had grossed $21 million in the US and Canada. This overtakes the previous record of $20.7 million set by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 in 2017. Despite not releasing in some Middle Eastern countries, the film’s overseas success has been remarkable, largely driven by its strong performance in North America.

During its $21 million run, Dhurandhar surpassed the US box office collections of several major blockbusters: Kalki 2898 AD ($18.5 million), Pathaan ($17.5 million), Jawan ($15.6 million), RRR ($15.3 million), Pushpa 2 ($15.3 million), Animal ($14 million), and Dangal ($12.4 million).

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Massive success in India and Worldwide

In India, Dhurandhar has been the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, earning over Rs 800 crore. Globally, its total collection now stands at Rs 1,296 crore, making it the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The film is also the highest-grossing Indian film in Australia and ranks 13th among the top overseas-grossing Indian films.

Dhurandhar’s domination over new releases

Even weeks after its release, Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office, leaving new releases struggling to catch up. While several highly anticipated films have hit theaters, including Prabhas’s The Raja Saab and Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi, none have managed to match the espionage thriller’s momentum or audience pull. Its record-breaking collections in North America, along with consistent earnings in India and other overseas markets, have cemented its status as the reigning blockbuster.

More about Dhurandhar

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie has won praise for its gripping espionage plot, high-octane action, and smart storytelling. Audiences and critics alike have celebrated its thrilling sequences and Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s performance.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.