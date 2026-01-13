  • Home
Another proud moment for India as Taha Shah Badussha’s Marathi film Paro makes it to Oscars eligibility list

Marathi film Paro starring Taha Shah Badussha secures a spot on the official Oscars eligibility list, marking another proud moment for Indian cinema.

Published: January 13, 2026 9:32 AM IST
The Marathi film Paro – The Untold Story of Bride Slavery has achieved a remarkable milestone by making it to the Oscars Eligibility List. This recognition is a proud moment for the team and highlights the growing international visibility of socially conscious Indian cinema. While the film has already earned praise for its message and performances, it is now officially eligible for consideration in the 98th Academy Awards.

Paro’s Oscar eligibility

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) released the official list of films that meet the qualification criteria for the 2026 Oscars. Paro joins a select group of international titles now eligible across multiple categories. This list also includes films such as Kantara: Chapter 1, Mahavatar Narsimha, Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great, and the Marathi film Dashavatar. Notably Dashavatar has become the first-ever Marathi film to enter Oscars 2026 contention, marking a historic moment for Marathi cinema.

About the film Paro

Directed by Gajendra Ahire, Paro is a socially driven drama that explores the sensitive issue of bride trafficking. The film stars Taha Shah Badussha in a lead role alongside Trupti Bhoir and Govind Namdeo. It portrays the struggles of women caught in systemic exploitation and highlights social issues often overlooked in mainstream cinema. The performances and storytelling have gained attention on international film circuits for their depth and sensitivity.

Other notable contenders from India

Being recognized for Oscar eligibility strengthens Paro’s position in the global independent cinema space. It demonstrates how Indian films that tackle pressing social issues can resonate with international audiences and critics. The inclusion of films like Kantara: Chapter 1, Mahavatar Narsimha, Tanvi The Great, and Dashavatar shows the increasing diversity and reach of Indian cinema on the world stage.

While Paro is eligible for Oscars consideration the official Indian entry for the 2026 Academy Awards is Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, starring Vishal Jethwa and Ishan Khattar. Nevertheless the eligibility recognition gives Paro and other films like Dashavatar an opportunity to compete in multiple categories and gain wider international attention.

