A fresh sedition complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli in Mumbai. On Thursday, one advocate Ali Kaashif Deshmukh registered a complaint against the Ranaut sisters for spreading religious disharmony and mocking the judiciary. The complaint also mentioned various statements and tweets made by the sisters that triggered outrage in the past. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Looks Like a Bride Herself at Family Function in a Red Lehenga by Ritu Kumar

This is the second complaint of sedition against the actor in Mumbai after an FIR that was lodged in Bandra last week. Kangana and Rangoli have been summoned for questioning in the first FIR on October 26 and 27. Also Read - 'Streaming Platforms Are Porn Hub', Kangana Ranaut Goes All Out Slamming Eros Now For Its Sexual Posts on Navratri

Kangana reacted to the news of the second FIR in her name and tweeted to express how she feels like a freedom fighter today. In a post on Friday, Kangana alleged that the Maharashtra government is hellbent on sending her to jail. She wrote, “I worship people like Savarkar, Neta Bose and Rani of Jhansi. Today the government trying to put me in jail that makes me feel confident of my choices, waiting to be in jail soon n go through same miseries my idols were subjected to, it will give a meaning to my life, Jai Hind Folded hands” (sic) Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Looks Resplendent in Rs 1,35,000 Pastel Blue Chanderi Lehenga, Pearls for Cousin's Wedding in Manali

I worship people like Savarkar, Neta Bose and Rani of Jhansi. Today the government trying to put me in jail that makes me feel confident of my choices, waiting to be in jail soon n go through same miseries my idols were subjected to, it will give a meaning to my life, Jai Hind 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 23, 2020

The last week’s FIR was registered under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting its religion), 124 (sedition), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.