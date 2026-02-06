Home

Another setback for Manoj Bajpayee fans as Netflix removes Ghooskhor Pandat teaser amid backlash

Netflix has removed the Ghooskhor Pandat teaser following public backlash and government concerns. Fans of Manoj Bajpayee react as promotional content is taken down.

Netflix’s latest release, Ghooskhor Pandat, has landed in controversy even before it could fully reach audiences. The teaser and other promotional material for the Neeraj Pandey film were removed from the platform following a backlash on social media and directives from the Centre. Fans of Manoj Bajpayee were left disappointed as anticipation around the movie had been built after its announcement in this year’s Netflix India releases.

Controversy sparks government action against Ghooskhor Pandat

The ruling party, BJP, confirmed that the Centre instructed Netflix to take down all promotional content for the film. According to BJP leaders, “Taking swift action in the matter, the Centre has asked Netflix to remove the teaser and all other promotional content of the film. Such a kind of thing, which is against any society, is completely unacceptable.”

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia posted in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter), “We wholeheartedly commend the Centre’s swift and decisive action! Offensive content, such as the derogatory film Ghooskhor Pandat, has not only been removed from the platform, but an FIR has also been registered in the case. This sends a clear message that insults to Sanatan Dharma will no longer be tolerated.”

केंद्र के त्वरित और प्रभावी निर्णय का हार्दिक अभिनंदन! ‘घूसखोर पंडित’ जैसे अपमानजनक कंटेंट को न केवल प्लेटफॉर्म से हटवाया गया है, बल्कि इस मामले में FIR भी दर्ज की गई है। यह स्पष्ट संदेश है कि सनातन धर्म का अपमान अब कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। व्यावसायिक लाभ के लिए किसी भी… pic.twitter.com/8f9xAWjTPp — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया (@gauravbhatiabjp) February 6, 2026

