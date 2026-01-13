Home

Another setback for Parasakthi as Tamil Nadu Youth Congress demands ban on Sivakarthikeyan starrer, calls it ‘complete fabrication’

Trouble mounts for Parasakthi after Tamil Nadu Youth Congress demands a ban on the Sivakarthikeyan starrer, alleging the film presents a fabricated narrative.

Trouble continues to mount for the Tamil film Parasakthi as it faces fresh political opposition just days after its theatrical release. The controversy has now taken a sharper turn with a demand for a complete ban on the film. While the movie opened amid mixed reviews, the growing backlash suggests that its challenges may extend far beyond the box office.

Youth Congress demands ban on Parasakthi

The Tamil Nadu Youth Congress has formally demanded a ban on Parasakthi, alleging that the film distorts historical facts linked to the Congress party. The Sivakarthikeyan starrer which was released in theatres on January 10 is set against the backdrop of the 1960s student movement and anti-Hindi protests in Tamil Nadu. The film reportedly received 25 cuts from the censor board with several scenes marked as fictional.

Allegations of political bias and fabrication

Senior vice president of the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress Arun Bhaskar accused the film of being politically motivated. He alleged that Parasakthi is a “pro-DMK movie” with what he described as a “pro-Tamil, anti-Hindu stand”. According to him the narrative was designed to falsely portray the Congress in a negative light.

He specifically objected to scenes suggesting that post office forms across the country were allowed only in Hindi during the Congress regime.

“In 1965, the Congress government never officially announced that post office forms must be filled only in Hindi across all states. This is a complete fabrication deliberately created to malign our party.”

Climax scene sparks a strong reaction

Bhaskar objected strongly to the film’s climax which flashes real-life photographs of Indira Gandhi Lal Bahadur Shastri and K Kamaraj while accusing the Congress of killing over 200 Tamil people in Pollachi. “There is not a shred of evidence to support such a serious allegation,” he said.Calling for action he concluded, “I call upon all Congress workers to raise their voices against this injustice.”

About the film Parasakthi

Directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan Ravi Mohan Atharvaa and Sreeleela. The film has received mixed responses from critics and audiences.

