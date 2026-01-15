Home

Another setback for Thalapathy Vijay fans, as Supreme Court refuses to consider the plea for Jana Nayagan’s CBFC clearance

Thalapathy Vijay fans face another disappointment as the Supreme Court refuses to consider the plea seeking CBFC clearance for Jana Nayagan.

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay have been left disappointed once again as the legal troubles surrounding Jana Nayagan continue. The much-awaited film which has already faced several delays is still stuck due to certification issues. With every passing day, expectations remain high yet clarity remains low. The uncertainty around the film has added to the frustration of fans who were eagerly waiting to see Vijay on the big screen one last time before his full-time political journey.

Supreme Court steps back from the plea

The matter recently reached the Supreme Court after the producers sought urgent relief for the film’s censor clearance. However the apex court refused to entertain the plea. Instead it advised the producers to approach the division bench of the Madras High Court for further relief. This decision has effectively pushed the matter back to the state level court leaving the release plans in limbo.

What led to the legal roadblock?

Earlier a single judge of the Madras High Court had directed the Central Board of Film Certification to grant certification to Jana Nayagan without delay. This order briefly raised hopes of a smooth release. However, the relief was short-lived. On January 9 the division bench stayed the single judge’s order and put the certification process on hold. This stay order became the reason for the producers moving the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the makers challenged the division bench order but did not receive the relief they were hoping for. As a result the film’s future now depends once again on the Madras High Court’s decision.

Political backdrop adds to attention

Jana Nayagan has drawn massive attention not just for its star power but also for its political undertones. Thalapathy Vijay recently announced his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and the film is widely seen as reflecting his ideological stance. The timing has made the certification issue even more sensitive and closely watched.

More about Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth Jana Nayagan is a political action thriller where Vijay plays a people’s leader who rises against corruption. The film was planned as a Pongal release on January 9 but could not hit theatres due to the lack of CBFC clearance. Marketed as Vijay’s final film before entering politics full time it carries emotional value for his fans. The cast also includes Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol adding to the scale of the project.

