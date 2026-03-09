Home

Another setback for Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan as CBFC screening gets delayed due to…

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has encountered a new obstacle in its certification process, with the scheduled CBFC revising committee screening yet to take place, leaving fans awaiting further updates.

Fresh uncertainty surrounds Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan after another unexpected delay in certification process. Film already remained in news because of multiple censor related complications which slowed progress toward theatrical release.

Many followers from film industry closely watched developments expecting final clearance soon. However latest situation once again pushed project into waiting phase leaving fans disappointed while anticipation continues to grow around political action drama.

Revising Committee screening postponed

Important development emerged when scheduled screening before Revising Committee failed to take place on planned date. Review session expected on March 9 was suddenly cancelled only few hours before start. Reports indicate illness of one committee member forced authorities to postpone screening.

Because of this sudden change certification review now remains pending while new date for screening has not yet been confirmed. Delay created fresh hurdle for film which already spent months waiting for approval process to move forward.

How censor issue start for Jana Nayagan?

Controversy surrounding Jana Nayagan began during initial review conducted by Central Board of Film Certification in December 2025. During that stage board reportedly raised objections regarding certain scenes shown in film. Concerns mainly related to portrayal of religious practices along with use of military symbols without required permission.

Later situation became more complex when former member connected with original examining panel filed official complaint questioning earlier evaluation. Following complaint CBFC chairperson directed that film should undergo fresh review through Revising Committee. Because of this order certification remained on hold once again creating legal dispute between makers and authorities.

About the legal tussle

Production team of Jana Nayagan challenged decision by approaching Madras High Court seeking resolution regarding certification delay. Legal step aimed to speed up review process while ensuring film receives fair evaluation.

Court proceedings brought attention from industry observers who started debating creative freedom film regulations along with impact of censorship on big budget productions. Despite ongoing legal efforts film still waits for Revising Committee screening which will ultimately decide certification outcome.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan holds special importance because Vijay earlier announced this project as final film before stepping fully into political life. Actor plans to focus on activities related to political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam aka TVK. Because of this decision film carries emotional value for fans who consider it farewell cinematic appearance of popular star.

Directed by H Vinoth features ensemble cast including Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Pooja Hegde and Narain. Thef ilm originally targeted January 9 release though certification complications prevented scheduled launch.

