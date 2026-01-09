Another setback for Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, release gets delayed for two weeks

Home

Another setback for Thalapathy Vijays Jana Nayagan, release gets delayed for two weeks

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film Jana Nayagan faces another setback as its theatrical release is delayed by two weeks. Here’s what caused the postponement.

Just when fans believed everything was falling into place a new hurdle has surfaced for Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan. The film which was expected to arrive during the festive Pongal window has now run into legal trouble. This sudden development has created confusion among audiences who were counting days for the release.

Another setback for Jana Nayagan

On January 9 the Madras High Court temporarily stopped the Central Board of Film Certification from granting clearance to Jana Nayagan. A division bench passed this order which effectively paused the earlier direction that allowed the film to receive a U A certificate. The judges raised concerns over how quickly the matter was handled earlier and questioned the urgency shown in clearing the film within a short time.

The case has now been listed for further hearing on January 21 which is after the Pongal holidays. Because of this timeline, the film’s planned festive release is no longer possible.

Why did the CBFC challenge the earlier order?

The temporary stay came after the CBFC filed an appeal against the earlier ruling. During the hearing the court observed that the board was asked to respond and conclude the matter within two days. The Chief Justice openly questioned this speed and wanted clarity on why such urgency was shown. This observation played a key role in the decision to put the certification on pause.

Impact on release plans and fan response

With the legal process still ongoing the release date of Jana Nayagan now remains uncertain. The film was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on January 9. Fans have expressed disappointment especially since advance bookings were already seeing high demand with ticket prices reaching premium levels in several areas. An official statement from the makers is still awaited. Until then the future release plan remains unclear.

More about Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth the film stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. The project carries special importance as it is being promoted as Vijay’s final film before his full entry into active politics under the TVK banner. This has added to the already massive anticipation surrounding the film.

