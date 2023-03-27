Home

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor and her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar are currently in the Maldives to celebrate their first year anniversary or so it seems!

Anshula Kapoor’s Boyfriend: Actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor seems to have made her relationship official with her screenwriter boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. The star kid took to Instagram on Monday noon to share a picture of herself gazing into Rohan’s eyes as they stood amid sprawling Maldivian waters and a beautiful sunset.

Anshula and Rohan have been dating each other for over a year and the couple flew to the Maldives to celebrate their first anniversary together. At least that’s what the caption on her post hinted at. Anshula simply wrote “366” and posted a white heart emoji alongside.

CHECK ANSHULA KAPOOR’S CUTE PICTURE WITH BOYFRIEND ROHAN THAKKAR:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Anshula’s friends and family members commented on the post. Her cousin Reha Kapoor commented with a heart emoji while aunt Maheep Kapoor called them ‘cuties’. Rohan is a graduate of the FLAME University in Pune after which he went to Los Angeles to learn film writing from the New York Film Academy and the University of California.

In 2022, Anshula and Rohan first sparked rumours of their relationship when a photo of them from Thailand surfaced on the internet. The two were then occasionally seen at many events including Bollywood parties and weddings. Earlier this year, Anshula’s friend and actor Athiya Shetty shared a picture online in which Rohan was kissing Anshula on her cheek, and that confirmed the rumours of their relationship. However, this is for the first time that Anshula has made the announcement.

ANSHULA KAPOOR’S CAMPAIGN FOR BODY POSITIVITY

Anshula seems to be in a good space emotionally now. She has been talking about body positivity and actively posting about loving one’s body on social media. The 32-year-old recently made her debut appearance on the ramp at a fashion show. She also dropped a few pictures of herself posing in a black bodysuit. Anshula revealed that she would always avoid wearing bodysuits, thinking it won’t suit her body but now, she has learnt to embrace herself. Anshula and Rohan’s picture further affirms how the two are in a secure space together and at peace with their relationship.

