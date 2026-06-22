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  • Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkars pre-wedding festivities begin; Arjun, Janhvi, Shanaya Kapoor join the celebrations- See Pics

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s pre-wedding festivities begin; Arjun, Janhvi, Shanaya Kapoor join the celebrations- See Pics

he Kapoor family is in celebration mode as Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar kick off their pre-wedding festivities. From Arjun Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor, several family members joined the joyful occasion ahead of the couple's big day.

Written by: Alice Topno
Updated: June 22, 2026, 10:16 AM IST
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's pre-wedding festivities begin; Arjun, Janhvi, Shanaya Kapoor join the celebrations- See Pics
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s pre wedding ceremony begins (PC: Instagram)

Wedding season has arrived for the Kapoor family, and the celebrations have already begun on a heartwarming note. Anshula Kapoor and her longtime partner Rohan Thakkar recently kicked off their pre-wedding festivities with an intimate gathering attended by close family and friends. The celebrations brought together some of the most popular members of the Kapoor clan, including Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor. While the event was kept relatively private, glimpses from the gathering have quickly found their way online, leaving fans excited about the upcoming wedding festivities.  

Kapoor family at Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s pre-wedding celebrations 

The pre-wedding festivities saw several members of the Kapoor family gathering to celebrate the couple’s new chapter on June 21, 2026, Sunday. Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor along with Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor joined the festivities. Anshula was seen wearing gold, heavily embroidered lehenga with a colourful Phulkari dupatta along with heavy jewellery. 

Read more: Anshula Kapoor drops FIRST pics from Gor Dhana ceremony with Rohan Thakkar; Janhvi-Shikhar's fun moment wins hearts

In the pictures shared by Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and other friends, the couple can be seen seeking blessings at the Mata Ki Chowki and performing traditional rituals. Photos from the festivities showcased the family enjoying quality time together as preparations for the wedding continue. Reports suggest that the celebrations were designed to be intimate, with loved ones coming together to mark the special occasion. 

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor a Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s pre wedding ceremony (PC: Instagram)

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar doing aarti (PC: Instagram)

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s relationship timeline  

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s love story began in 2022 when they met on a dating app and formed an instant connection. Anshula officially confirmed their relationship by sharing their first picture together on social media in 2023 and continued dating for nearly three years. In July 2025, Rohan proposed to Anshula at New York City’s Central Park, and she announced their engagement soon after. The couple later celebrated their union with a traditional Gor Dhana ceremony in October 2025, attended by family members and close friends.  

Rohan Thakkar and Anshula Kapoor (PC: Instagram)

Now in June 2026, Anshula and Rohan have officially begin their pre-wedding festivities ahead of their wedding celebrations. Over time, Anshula has shared glimpses of their bond on social media, giving fans a peek into their relationship.

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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