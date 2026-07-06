Anshula Kapoor drops kaleeras on Arjun Kapoor, hints he’s next to marry; Watch chooda ceremony video

Anshula Kapoor’s chooda ceremony turned into a light-hearted family moment when she dropped kaleeras on Arjun Kapoor, leaving fans loving this sibling moment.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/anshula-kapoor-drops-kaleeras-on-arjun-kapoor-hints-hes-next-to-marry-watch-chooda-ceremony-video-8466653/ Copy

Anshula Kapoor chooda ceremony (PC: Instagram)

Anshula Kapoor’s wedding festivities continue to win hearts online, and another new moment from her chooda ceremony has quickly become the highlight. Anshula Kapoor is tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar this July 2026. A video from the ceremony is now going viral where Anshula is seen dropping her kaleeras on her brother Arjun Kapoor, sparking laughter, excitement, and a wave of playful reactions from fans. The sweet sibling moment added a fun twist to the traditional ritual, and fans couldn’t stop talking about what looked like a light-hearted hint about Arjun Kapoor’s own future wedding plans.

Anshula Kapoor’s chooda ceremony moment goes viral

In the video, Anshula Kapoor is seen performing her chooda ceremony surrounded by Arjun, Shanaya, Khushi, Janhvi Kapoor, Orry, and other Kapoor family members. As part of the traditional ritual, brides often shake their kaleeras over friends or family to see who they fall on. It is said that if a piece of the kaleera breaks and falls onto an unmarried person head, he/ she will be the next to get married. What made this moment special was that when Anshula turned towards her brother Arjun Kapoor while performing the ritual. The kaleeras dropped on him, leading to laughter and teasing from everyone present there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Arjun Kapoor, who was seen standing close to his sister, reacted with a smile and a surprised expression. Sharing the video on Instagram, Anshula wrote, “I’ve never seen anyone so committed to getting chosen by a Kaleera! @arjunkapoor

My fav part? The kaleera that fell on him said “smile”! “

Arjun Kapoor pens note for Anshula Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor’s wedding celebrations have been nothing short of heartwarming, and now fans are getting an even closer look at the family moments behind the grand festivities. Arjun Kapoor shared a series of unseen photographs from his sister’s mehendi and chooda ceremony, and the pictures quickly caught attention for their simplicity, emotion, and strong family bond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

He wrote on Instagram, “A lot of emotions, a lot of happiness…and this is just the beginning.

Started with mehendi, ended with even fuller hearts”

Anshula Kapoor looked radiant in a green embroidered suit as she enjoyed the rituals surrounded by close friends and family members. The mehendi and chooda ceremony was filled with minimalist mehndi designs, vibrant decor, and lots of smiles.